The Creat.ors Summit: A Marketing Clinic for Entrepreneurs

Gain full access to all sessions, workshops, and networking events at the clinic. This ticket grants you the opportunity to learn from top industry experts, participate in interactive activities, and connect with fellow marketing professionals.
Gain full access to all sessions, workshops, and networking events at the clinic. This ticket grants you the opportunity to learn from top industry experts, participate in interactive activities, and connect with fellow marketing professionals.
VIP Admission
$35
Gain full access to all sessions, workshops, and networking events at the clinic. This ticket grants you the opportunity to learn from top industry experts, participate in interactive activities, and connect with fellow marketing professionals.
*Special Gift
Gain full access to all sessions, workshops, and networking events at the clinic. This ticket grants you the opportunity to learn from top industry experts, participate in interactive activities, and connect with fellow marketing professionals.
*Special Gift
Student Registration - *Bring Student ID*
$10
Students bring your Student ID full access to all sessions, workshops, and networking events at the clinic. This ticket grants you the opportunity to learn from top industry experts, participate in interactive activities, and connect with fellow marketing professionals.
FSU/FAMU/TCC
Students bring your Student ID full access to all sessions, workshops, and networking events at the clinic. This ticket grants you the opportunity to learn from top industry experts, participate in interactive activities, and connect with fellow marketing professionals.
FSU/FAMU/TCC
Youth Registration
Free
Specially priced for attendees aged 8-17. This ticket includes access to all sessions, workshops, and networking events, offering young business owners a chance to gain valuable insights and make connections in the industry.
These descriptions highlight the benefits and special features of each ticket type, making it clear what attendees can expect from their purchase.
Specially priced for attendees aged 8-17. This ticket includes access to all sessions, workshops, and networking events, offering young business owners a chance to gain valuable insights and make connections in the industry.
These descriptions highlight the benefits and special features of each ticket type, making it clear what attendees can expect from their purchase.
Organizations
$200
Gain full access to all sessions, workshops, and networking events at the clinic.
3 - VIP Admission Tickets
VENDOR OPPORTUNITY - Day 2 - 6/28
Unlock the potential of young minds with our "Junior Creat.ive Program," designed to coach youth with a passion for content creation, media, filmmaking, and more. Perfect for youth organizations looking to give their students a head start in marketing, this program offers invaluable insights and hands-on experience. Best of all, this ticket option is completely free for youth involved in your program.
Contact Us directly to provide a headcount.
Gain full access to all sessions, workshops, and networking events at the clinic.
3 - VIP Admission Tickets
VENDOR OPPORTUNITY - Day 2 - 6/28
Unlock the potential of young minds with our "Junior Creat.ive Program," designed to coach youth with a passion for content creation, media, filmmaking, and more. Perfect for youth organizations looking to give their students a head start in marketing, this program offers invaluable insights and hands-on experience. Best of all, this ticket option is completely free for youth involved in your program.
Contact Us directly to provide a headcount.
SPONSOR - BRONZE
$300
Bronze Sponsor: Investment of $300
● Placement of your marketing collaterals in our event bag
● 2 - Admission to event activities
● Logo placement on event flyer (requires early contribution)
*VENDOR OPPORTUNITY - Day 2 - 6/28
Bronze Sponsor: Investment of $300
● Placement of your marketing collaterals in our event bag
● 2 - Admission to event activities
● Logo placement on event flyer (requires early contribution)
*VENDOR OPPORTUNITY - Day 2 - 6/28
SPONSOR - SILVER
$600
Silver Sponsor: Investment of $600
● All benefits from Bronze sponsors.
● Live mention by our emcee to acknowledge all our sponsors
● Placement of your marketing collaterals in our event bag
● Opportunity to display promotional materials at the event
● Logo placement on event flyer (requires early contribution)
● 3 - Admission to event activities
*VENDOR OPPORTUNITY - Day 2 - 6/28
Silver Sponsor: Investment of $600
● All benefits from Bronze sponsors.
● Live mention by our emcee to acknowledge all our sponsors
● Placement of your marketing collaterals in our event bag
● Opportunity to display promotional materials at the event
● Logo placement on event flyer (requires early contribution)
● 3 - Admission to event activities
*VENDOR OPPORTUNITY - Day 2 - 6/28
SPONSOR - GOLD
$1,200
Gold Sponsor: Investment of $1200
● All benefits from Silver sponsors.
● Receive (4) tickets - 1 table
● Tickets to other additional events.
● 10-minute speaking slot on stage for your organization to showcase your
products, services, or upcoming events
● (1) 30-60 sec event spotlight video or (1) Feature in our blog to promote your
services, awareness, upcoming event.
● (optional) Instagram collaboration post/recap/reel
*VENDOR OPPORTUNITY - Day 2 - 6/28
Gold Sponsor: Investment of $1200
● All benefits from Silver sponsors.
● Receive (4) tickets - 1 table
● Tickets to other additional events.
● 10-minute speaking slot on stage for your organization to showcase your
products, services, or upcoming events
● (1) 30-60 sec event spotlight video or (1) Feature in our blog to promote your
services, awareness, upcoming event.
● (optional) Instagram collaboration post/recap/reel
*VENDOR OPPORTUNITY - Day 2 - 6/28
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!