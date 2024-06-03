The Creat.ors Summit: A Marketing Clinic for Entrepreneurs

Gain full access to all sessions, workshops, and networking events at the clinic. 3 - VIP Admission Tickets VENDOR OPPORTUNITY - Day 2 - 6/28 Unlock the potential of young minds with our "Junior Creat.ive Program," designed to coach youth with a passion for content creation, media, filmmaking, and more. Perfect for youth organizations looking to give their students a head start in marketing, this program offers invaluable insights and hands-on experience. Best of all, this ticket option is completely free for youth involved in your program. Contact Us directly to provide a headcount.

Gain full access to all sessions, workshops, and networking events at the clinic. 3 - VIP Admission Tickets VENDOR OPPORTUNITY - Day 2 - 6/28 Unlock the potential of young minds with our "Junior Creat.ive Program," designed to coach youth with a passion for content creation, media, filmmaking, and more. Perfect for youth organizations looking to give their students a head start in marketing, this program offers invaluable insights and hands-on experience. Best of all, this ticket option is completely free for youth involved in your program. Contact Us directly to provide a headcount.

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