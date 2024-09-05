Brookfield High School All Sports Booster Club Inc
About the memberships
BHS All Sports Booster Club Business Sponsorship
New Ultimate Bobcat Fan
$800
Valid until March 19, 2027
Your business will be highlighted on a 4 x 6 metal sign on our stadium field! These blue and gold signs are a highlight on our stadium field and its' great community exposure for your business!
Your business will be highlighted on a 4 x 6 metal sign on our stadium field! These blue and gold signs are a highlight on our stadium field and its' great community exposure for your business!
Ultimate Bobcat Fan Renewal
$500
Valid until March 19, 2027
Thank you for your continued support! Your 4 x 6 metal sign will remain on our stadium field! These blue and gold signs are a highlight on our stadium field and its" great community exposure for your business!
Thank you for your continued support! Your 4 x 6 metal sign will remain on our stadium field! These blue and gold signs are a highlight on our stadium field and its" great community exposure for your business!
Add a donation for Brookfield High School All Sports Booster Club Inc
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