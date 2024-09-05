Offered by

Brookfield High School All Sports Booster Club Inc

About the memberships

BHS All Sports Booster Club Business Sponsorship

New Ultimate Bobcat Fan
$800

Valid until March 19, 2027

Your business will be highlighted on a 4 x 6 metal sign on our stadium field! These blue and gold signs are a highlight on our stadium field and its' great community exposure for your business!
Ultimate Bobcat Fan Renewal
$500

Valid until March 19, 2027

Thank you for your continued support! Your 4 x 6 metal sign will remain on our stadium field! These blue and gold signs are a highlight on our stadium field and its" great community exposure for your business!
Add a donation for Brookfield High School All Sports Booster Club Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!