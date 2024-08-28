Help Us Reach Our Donation Goal for Youth Rugby Programs Across Colorado!

Get your hands on this remarkable piece of rugby history! This signed and authenticated practice-worn jersey from the LA7's 2024 season is a true collector's gem. Featuring the signatures of our celebrated BRONZE-WINNING Olympic athletes, including Ilona Maher, Alev Kelter, Sammy Sullivan, Spiff Sedrick, and more, this jersey is a testament to their outstanding achievements and dedication. Don’t miss this chance to own a piece of rugby greatness and celebrate the success of our Olympic heroes! (size US 12) Certificate of authenticity included.
Get your hands on this remarkable piece of rugby history! This signed and authenticated practice-worn jersey from the LA7's 2024 season is a true collector's gem. Featuring the signatures of our celebrated BRONZE-WINNING Olympic athletes, including Ilona Maher, Alev Kelter, Sammy Sullivan, Spiff Sedrick, and more, this jersey is a testament to their outstanding achievements and dedication. Don’t miss this chance to own a piece of rugby greatness and celebrate the success of our Olympic heroes! (size US 12) Certificate of authenticity included.
NEW Team Italy signed jersey
$100
Starting bid
Signed by the entire 2007 Rugby World Cup Italian Men's team, this jersey is a collector's item for the international rugby fan! Certificate of authenticity included.
Signed by the entire 2007 Rugby World Cup Italian Men's team, this jersey is a collector's item for the international rugby fan! Certificate of authenticity included.
NEW: USA Mens' 7s Olympic Pro Home Jersey
$80
Starting bid
New Men's jersey with official Olympic logo; size US XL. This item retails for $120 online, but it sold out. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of the Olympics!
New Men's jersey with official Olympic logo; size US XL. This item retails for $120 online, but it sold out. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of the Olympics!
NEW USA Mens' 7s Pro Home Jersey
$80
Starting bid
New Men's 7s home jersey with official USA Eagles emblem; size US 2XL. Support your Men’s 7’s Eagles heading into the HSBC SVNS series in 2025!
New Men's 7s home jersey with official USA Eagles emblem; size US 2XL. Support your Men’s 7’s Eagles heading into the HSBC SVNS series in 2025!
NEW Women's body-warmer vest by Gilbert
$75
Starting bid
Specifically designed with the female player in mind, includes 4 way stretch side panels and breathable technical fabric. In navy, women’s size 12, includes zippered side pockets.
Specifically designed with the female player in mind, includes 4 way stretch side panels and breathable technical fabric. In navy, women’s size 12, includes zippered side pockets.
NEW USA Eagles training hoodie
$65
Starting bid
Navy blue mid-weight training hoodie with USA Eagles logo; size US XL. Support USA Rugby in this mid-weight performance hoodie.
Navy blue mid-weight training hoodie with USA Eagles logo; size US XL. Support USA Rugby in this mid-weight performance hoodie.
NEW official replica World Cup 2023 rugby ball
$60
Starting bid
Official hand-stitched Gilbert brand replica World Cup 2023 rugby ball from the festivities in France, emblazoned with the official event logos and hashtag; includes the iconic RWC Webb Ellis trophy icons on either end of the ball
Official hand-stitched Gilbert brand replica World Cup 2023 rugby ball from the festivities in France, emblazoned with the official event logos and hashtag; includes the iconic RWC Webb Ellis trophy icons on either end of the ball
NEW USA Rugby long sleeve shirt
$50
Starting bid
Show your support for Team USA Rugby with a Rugby Originals brand long-sleeve rugby heritage jersey featuring the original USA Rugby embroidered logo, perfect gear for fall! 100% cotton, size US XL
Show your support for Team USA Rugby with a Rugby Originals brand long-sleeve rugby heritage jersey featuring the original USA Rugby embroidered logo, perfect gear for fall! 100% cotton, size US XL
NEW Castore brand black travel backpack
$50
Starting bid
Show your support for Team USA Rugby with a Rugby Originals brand long-sleeve rugby heritage jersey featuring the original USA Rugby embroidered logo, perfect gear for fall! 100% cotton, size US XL
Show your support for Team USA Rugby with a Rugby Originals brand long-sleeve rugby heritage jersey featuring the original USA Rugby embroidered logo, perfect gear for fall! 100% cotton, size US XL
NEW Gilbert brand rugby kit bag
$50
Starting bid
Navy rugby kit bag perfect for training or travel, features a large main compartment with a roomy end pocket to separate cleats or wet gear and a side pocket for valuables; made of durable ripstop polyester twill fabric. Approx. overall size = 23”l x 12”w x 12”h
Navy rugby kit bag perfect for training or travel, features a large main compartment with a roomy end pocket to separate cleats or wet gear and a side pocket for valuables; made of durable ripstop polyester twill fabric. Approx. overall size = 23”l x 12”w x 12”h
Rugby Colorado logo pint glass
$20
Starting bid
BONUS ITEM: Rugby Colorado 2024 branded pint glasses. Pick yours up at the Rugby Colorado tent at Wagner Park in Aspen during Ruggerfest weekend for a $20 donation or bid on them here! Limited number available.
BONUS ITEM: Rugby Colorado 2024 branded pint glasses. Pick yours up at the Rugby Colorado tent at Wagner Park in Aspen during Ruggerfest weekend for a $20 donation or bid on them here! Limited number available.
Rugby Colorado stickers
$2
Starting bid
BONUS ITEM: Rugby Colorado stickers are here! Pick yours up at the Rugby Colorado tent for free at Wagner Park in Aspen during Ruggerfest weekend or bid on them here! Limited number available.
BONUS ITEM: Rugby Colorado stickers are here! Pick yours up at the Rugby Colorado tent for free at Wagner Park in Aspen during Ruggerfest weekend or bid on them here! Limited number available.
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