Help Us Reach Our Donation Goal for Youth Rugby Programs Across Colorado!

Get your hands on this remarkable piece of rugby history! This signed and authenticated practice-worn jersey from the LA7's 2024 season is a true collector's gem. Featuring the signatures of our celebrated BRONZE-WINNING Olympic athletes, including Ilona Maher, Alev Kelter, Sammy Sullivan, Spiff Sedrick, and more, this jersey is a testament to their outstanding achievements and dedication. Don’t miss this chance to own a piece of rugby greatness and celebrate the success of our Olympic heroes! (size US 12) Certificate of authenticity included.

Get your hands on this remarkable piece of rugby history! This signed and authenticated practice-worn jersey from the LA7's 2024 season is a true collector's gem. Featuring the signatures of our celebrated BRONZE-WINNING Olympic athletes, including Ilona Maher, Alev Kelter, Sammy Sullivan, Spiff Sedrick, and more, this jersey is a testament to their outstanding achievements and dedication. Don’t miss this chance to own a piece of rugby greatness and celebrate the success of our Olympic heroes! (size US 12) Certificate of authenticity included.

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