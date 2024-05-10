Annual Golf Tournament | Benefiting the Challenger Field Project

Join us for our annual golf tournament to help support raising funds for our new Challenger field!

We are proud to have one of the largest Challenger teams in the area. We want to make sure the team continues to grow, and they have an optimal place to play ball! To do this, we need your support!

All it takes is one Team, one Sponsorship or Donation to make a difference.



Date: Friday, May 10, 2024

Location: Pudding Ridge Golf Course

Tee times: 8:30am & 2:00pm

Optional | 2 Tee Busters & 2 Mulligans per player $20 (Please include in payment)

$80 pp OR $320 per team Captain’s Choice

REGISTER YOUR TEAM ONLINE

Details of Golf Tournament



Captain’s choice - Prizes for winners of each shot gun start.

Tee Buster - Move to a forward area.

Mulligan - Replay a stroke.

Lunch will be served for all players between 12pm - 2pm

Refreshments/Snacks provided throughout the tournament.

All Sponsorships/Team forms must be returned and paid for by May 2

Checks made payable to Davie Little League.