MADHAYA PRADESH ASSOCIATION OF ATLANTA CORP
Madhya Pradesh Association of Atlanta - Grand Diwali Celebration 2024

Dear Guest,


Venue:
The Metropolitan Club
Address: 5895 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Date : Oct 27, 2024 , Sunday

Time: 5 PM  - 10 PM



Greetings!

We are thrilled to announce that this year's Diwali 2024 event will be bigger and better than ever before! Join us for an unforgettable celebration at a fantastic venue in the heart of Alpharetta. 


Enjoy unlimited Indian cuisine and soft drinks, spectacular cultural performances, exciting games, a Live DJ, amazing prizes, wonderful return gift per family, and more. This is an event you won't want to miss!

Are you ready to embark on an incredible journey of making new friends from Madhya Pradesh and building meaningful connections in the vibrant Greater Atlanta Area? After the successful launch of the MP Association of Atlanta in 2022, we are ecstatic to take the next step and invite you to become an integral part of this dynamic community.

By joining us, you'll play a crucial role in driving the growth of our association. We're gearing up for a spectacular 2024, packed with exciting activities and events designed to create unforgettable experiences for you, your family, and fellow MP enthusiasts in the ATL metroplex area. It’s not just about forging connections; it’s an amazing opportunity for your children to dive deep into the rich culture of Madhya Pradesh.

It's important to note that the success of this endeavor hinges on the collective effort of individuals who volunteer wholeheartedly. The more we contribute with passion and dedication, the faster our vision will flourish.


Anticipating a year of excitement, growth, and development with MP Association of Atlanta in 2024. Your support is invaluable in making this journey a success.

Thank you for being part of our thriving community!

 

Note : 

a) While making payment through Zeffy Platform - Please update the default platform donation fee section.

b) For more details related to  The Metropolitan Club , Please visit below link- 

https://www.themetropolitanclub.net/


Terms and Conditions for Attending Diwali Event

By registering for and attending the Diwali event organized by Madhya Pradesh Association of Atlanta MPATL, you agree to the following terms and conditions:

  1. Compliance with Rules and Regulations: All attendees must comply with the rules and regulations set forth by the event organizers. This includes, but is not limited to, safety protocols, fire hazard prevention, and respectful behavior towards other attendees and event staff.

  2. Behavior and Conduct: Attendees are expected to behave in a manner that is respectful and considerate of others. Harassment, discrimination, or any form of disruptive behavior will not be tolerated and may result in removal from the event without a refund.

  3. Liability Waiver: By attending this event, you agree to hold Madhya Pradesh Association of Atlanta -MPATL and its affiliates harmless from any liability, damages, or claims resulting from your participation in the event, including but not limited to personal injury, loss of personal property, or any other incident.

  4. Photography and Media Consent: Attendees consent to being photographed and recorded during the event. These photographs and recordings may be used by [MPATL] for promotional and marketing purposes.

  5. Health and Safety: All attendees must adhere to the health and safety guidelines provided by the event organizers. This may include but is not limited to, wearing masks, social distancing, and following any other COVID-19 related protocols.

  6. Alcohol and Substance Policy: The consumption of alcohol and illegal substances is strictly prohibited at the event. Anyone found in violation of this policy will be removed from the premises.

  7. Property Damage: Attendees are responsible for any damage they cause to the venue or property of [MAPTL]. Any costs incurred due to damage will be charged to the responsible party.

  8. Ticket Refunds and Swapping: All ticket sales are final, and no refunds will be issued for any reason, including but not limited to non-attendance, inclement weather, or removal for violating the terms and conditions. However, ticket swapping is allowed. If you are unable to attend, you may transfer your ticket to another individual, provided you notify the event organizers in advance and follow the prescribed procedure for ticket swapping.

  9. Changes to the Event: [Your Organization/Community Name] reserves the right to make changes to the event schedule, location, or other details as necessary. Attendees will be notified of any significant changes via the contact information provided at registration.

By completing the registration form and attending the event, you acknowledge that you have read, understood, and agree to abide by these terms and conditions.

Warm regards,

MPATL 2024 Executive Committee


Please note: Zeffy offers free service to non-profit organizations like ours. While entering your payment details, the platform allows you for a voluntary donation (to Zeffy) to support its cause. You can customize by choosing the "Other" option. 



