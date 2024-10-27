Madhya Pradesh Association of Atlanta - Grand Diwali Celebration 2024

Greetings!

We are thrilled to announce that this year's Diwali 2024 event will be bigger and better than ever before! Join us for an unforgettable celebration at a fantastic venue in the heart of Alpharetta.





Enjoy unlimited Indian cuisine and soft drinks, spectacular cultural performances, exciting games, a Live DJ, amazing prizes, wonderful return gift per family, and more. This is an event you won't want to miss!

Are you ready to embark on an incredible journey of making new friends from Madhya Pradesh and building meaningful connections in the vibrant Greater Atlanta Area? After the successful launch of the MP Association of Atlanta in 2022, we are ecstatic to take the next step and invite you to become an integral part of this dynamic community. By joining us, you'll play a crucial role in driving the growth of our association. We're gearing up for a spectacular 2024, packed with exciting activities and events designed to create unforgettable experiences for you, your family, and fellow MP enthusiasts in the ATL metroplex area. It’s not just about forging connections; it’s an amazing opportunity for your children to dive deep into the rich culture of Madhya Pradesh.

It's important to note that the success of this endeavor hinges on the collective effort of individuals who volunteer wholeheartedly. The more we contribute with passion and dedication, the faster our vision will flourish.





Anticipating a year of excitement, growth, and development with MP Association of Atlanta in 2024. Your support is invaluable in making this journey a success.

Thank you for being part of our thriving community!