Marfan Awareness: "In Loving Memory Of Coach Jeremy Izzo"

Join us at Ballydoyle Pub - Aurora in celebrating the life of Coach Jeremy Izzo, and help raise awareness of Marfan syndrome.



Each ticket purchase gets you 1 meal ticket (1/4lb Burger, Chicken Tenders, or Vegetarian replacement with fries), 2 drink tickets (alcohol or non-alcoholic), and 5 raffle tickets towards any raffle prizes.



More raffles tickets available for purchase at the door.



All proceeds donated to the Marfan Foundation