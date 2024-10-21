Marfan Awareness: "In Loving Memory Of Coach Jeremy Izzo"

Hosted by
About this event
Join us at Ballydoyle Pub - Aurora in celebrating the life of Coach Jeremy Izzo, and help raise awareness of Marfan syndrome.
Each ticket purchase gets you 1 meal ticket (1/4lb Burger, Chicken Tenders, or Vegetarian replacement with fries), 2 drink tickets (alcohol or non-alcoholic), and 5 raffle tickets towards any raffle prizes.
More raffles tickets available for purchase at the door.
All proceeds donated to the Marfan Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!