WBNA Meeting Space Rental

The rental space is $40/2 hours. this includes your setup and breakdown times.
The rental space is $40/2 hours. this includes your setup and breakdown times.
Membership Renewal
$30
WBNA membership offers several benefits, one of which is the opportunity to rent our facilities at a significantly reduced rate during non-business hours. Members can rent the space for $40 for a two-hour period. This fee is essential to help offset our utility costs. Suggested membership amounts Individual: $30 Household: $100 Business: $120
WBNA membership offers several benefits, one of which is the opportunity to rent our facilities at a significantly reduced rate during non-business hours. Members can rent the space for $40 for a two-hour period. This fee is essential to help offset our utility costs. Suggested membership amounts Individual: $30 Household: $100 Business: $120
Add a donation for West Broadway Neighborhood Association (dba WBNA, INC)
$
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