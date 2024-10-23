West Broadway Neighborhood Association (dba WBNA, INC)

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West Broadway Neighborhood Association (dba WBNA, INC)

About this event

WBNA Meeting Space Rental

1560 Westminster St

Providence, RI 02909

Hourly Rental item
Hourly Rental
$20
The rental space is $40/2 hours. this includes your setup and breakdown times.
Membership Renewal item
Membership Renewal
$30
WBNA membership offers several benefits, one of which is the opportunity to rent our facilities at a significantly reduced rate during non-business hours. Members can rent the space for $40 for a two-hour period. This fee is essential to help offset our utility costs. Suggested membership amounts Individual: $30 Household: $100 Business: $120
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