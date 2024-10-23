WBNA Meeting Space Rental

WBNA membership offers several benefits, one of which is the opportunity to rent our facilities at a significantly reduced rate during non-business hours. Members can rent the space for $40 for a two-hour period. This fee is essential to help offset our utility costs. Suggested membership amounts Individual: $30 Household: $100 Business: $120

WBNA membership offers several benefits, one of which is the opportunity to rent our facilities at a significantly reduced rate during non-business hours. Members can rent the space for $40 for a two-hour period. This fee is essential to help offset our utility costs. Suggested membership amounts Individual: $30 Household: $100 Business: $120

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