The Reading League Oregon Chapter Awareness Meeting!

Please join us for our first official meeting of The Reading League Oregon, Chapter in Formation! We are so excited to welcome literacy advocates from all around the state of Oregon. Andrea Setmeyer, The National Chapter Director, will give us information about becoming a chapter, The Reading League's mission, and an overview of The Science of Reading. We will be discussing our next steps toward becoming a chapter, and talk about how to become a board member. We look forward to seeing you!





Topic: Oregon Chapter of The Reading League Awareness Meeting

Time: Apr 15, 2024 05:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)





Join Zoom Meeting

https://nwresd-K12-or-us.zoom.us/j/82863045680?pwd=FNOaMAhva0bcu0ebMP2SnThCmYvwIk.1





Meeting ID: 828 6304 5680

Passcode: 174201



