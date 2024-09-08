WEALTH MASTERMIND BREAKFAST SPONSORSHIP

Premier Logo Placement: Featured on event materials, signage, and digital promotions.
Exclusive Speaking Opportunity: Video interview, Address attendees and introduce a speaker.
VIP Access: Two VIP tickets to the event with priority seating.
Newsletter Feature: Spotlight in our post-event newsletter.
Progran Booklet Mention: Included in program booklet.
Social Media Recognition: Featured in pre-event and post-event promotions across platforms.
Premier Logo Placement: Featured on event materials, signage, and digital promotions.
Exclusive Speaking Opportunity: Video interview, Address attendees and introduce a speaker.
VIP Access: Two VIP tickets to the event with priority seating.
Newsletter Feature: Spotlight in our post-event newsletter.
Progran Booklet Mention: Included in program booklet.
Social Media Recognition: Featured in pre-event and post-event promotions across platforms.
SILVER SPNSORSHIP
$500
Logo Display: Included in digital promotions.
Recognition at Event: Acknowledgment during event introduction.
VIP Access: One VIP ticket to the event.
Progran Booklet Mention: Included in program booklet.
Social Media Mention: Acknowledged in event-related social media posts.
Logo Display: Included in digital promotions.
Recognition at Event: Acknowledgment during event introduction.
VIP Access: One VIP ticket to the event.
Progran Booklet Mention: Included in program booklet.
Social Media Mention: Acknowledged in event-related social media posts.
Add a donation for African Leaders Council Inc.
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