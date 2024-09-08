African Leaders Council Inc.

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African Leaders Council Inc.

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WEALTH MASTERMIND BREAKFAST SPONSORSHIP

GOLD SPNSORSHIP item
GOLD SPNSORSHIP
$1,000
Premier Logo Placement: Featured on event materials, signage, and digital promotions. Exclusive Speaking Opportunity: Video interview, Address attendees and introduce a speaker. VIP Access: Two VIP tickets to the event with priority seating. Newsletter Feature: Spotlight in our post-event newsletter. Progran Booklet Mention: Included in program booklet. Social Media Recognition: Featured in pre-event and post-event promotions across platforms.
SILVER SPNSORSHIP item
SILVER SPNSORSHIP
$500
Logo Display: Included in digital promotions. Recognition at Event: Acknowledgment during event introduction. VIP Access: One VIP ticket to the event. Progran Booklet Mention: Included in program booklet. Social Media Mention: Acknowledged in event-related social media posts.
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