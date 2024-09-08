WEALTH MASTERMIND BREAKFAST SPONSORSHIP

Premier Logo Placement: Featured on event materials, signage, and digital promotions. Exclusive Speaking Opportunity: Video interview, Address attendees and introduce a speaker. VIP Access: Two VIP tickets to the event with priority seating. Newsletter Feature: Spotlight in our post-event newsletter. Progran Booklet Mention: Included in program booklet. Social Media Recognition: Featured in pre-event and post-event promotions across platforms.

Premier Logo Placement: Featured on event materials, signage, and digital promotions. Exclusive Speaking Opportunity: Video interview, Address attendees and introduce a speaker. VIP Access: Two VIP tickets to the event with priority seating. Newsletter Feature: Spotlight in our post-event newsletter. Progran Booklet Mention: Included in program booklet. Social Media Recognition: Featured in pre-event and post-event promotions across platforms.

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