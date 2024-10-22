Hawksbill Hope's Christmas Ornament Shop

Offered by
About this shop
For 1-5 Ornaments, please choose this item.
For 6-10 Ornaments, choose this item.
Choose this item for orders of 10 or more
Please add $5 to ship 1-5 ornaments.
Please add $10 to ship 6 or more ornaments.
2020, 2021, & 2025. $20 each
1989, 1998, 1999, & 2000 are a set for $75
1994, 1995, 1996, & 1997 for $57 for the set
1990, 1991, 1992, & 1993 for $45 for the set
1985, 1986, 1987, & 1988 for $45 for the set
1981, 1982, 1983, & 1984 for $41 for the set.
$323 for all of these!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!