Hawksbill Hope

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Hawksbill Hope

About this shop

Hawksbill Hope's Christmas Ornament Shop

2025 White House Ornament item
2025 White House Ornament
$25

For 1-5 Ornaments, please choose this item.

2025 White House Ornament item
2025 White House Ornament
$22.50

For 6-10 Ornaments, choose this item.

2025 White House Ornament item
2025 White House Ornament
$20

Choose this item for orders of 10 or more

Ornament Shipping 5 or fewer item
Ornament Shipping 5 or fewer
$5

Please add $5 to ship 1-5 ornaments.

Ornament shipping 6 or more item
Ornament shipping 6 or more
$10

Please add $10 to ship 6 or more ornaments.

Various Ornament Pack item
Various Ornament Pack
$323

2020, 2021, & 2025. $20 each


1989, 1998, 1999, & 2000 are a set for $75


1994, 1995, 1996, & 1997 for $57 for the set


1990, 1991, 1992, & 1993 for $45 for the set


1985, 1986, 1987, & 1988 for $45 for the set


1981, 1982, 1983, & 1984 for $41 for the set. 


$323 for all of these!

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