Membership | Sponsorship 2025

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About the memberships
Valid until March 19, 2027
Join as a member to receive mentorship opportunities, workshops, and exclusive networking events to connect with other minority-owned businesses. Benefit from personalized business growth plans tailored to your needs and challenges, helping you achieve your growth goals. Take advantage of our support and resources to thrive and succeed in the business world.
Valid until March 19, 2027
Sign up for a corporate membership to gain access to mentorship opportunities, workshops, and exclusive networking events to connect with small minority-owned businesses. Receive personalized business growth plans to help you form strong partnerships and achieve mutual success in working with these businesses. Take advantage of our support and resources to foster collaboration and growth within the business community.
Valid until March 19, 2027
Platinum sponsorship: For those willing to donate at the Platinum level, we can offer premier recognition and visibility at our event. This may include prominent logo placement on all marketing materials, exclusive access to VIP events, and recognition as a top sponsor during speeches and presentations.
Valid until March 19, 2027
Gold Sponsorship: Gold sponsors can receive benefits such as logo placement on event signage and promotional materials, recognition on our website and social media platforms, and priority seating at the event. They may also be offered the opportunity to host a booth or a workshop.
Valid until March 19, 2027
Silver sponsorship: Silver sponsors may receive benefits such as logo placement on event materials, recognition in event programs, and a mention in our press releases. They may also have the chance to participate in panel discussions or networking sessions.
No expiration
Bronze Sponsorship: Bronze sponsors can receive benefits such as logo placement on event materials, a mention in event programs, and recognition on our social media platforms. They may also have the opportunity to participate in special sponsor events or activities at the event.
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