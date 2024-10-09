Wonders of Night - A BYC December Mainstage Concert

BYC is committed to making our events accessible to families and the community, which is why we are covering the cost of hiring videographers to livestream and record this event. The baseline ticket price is $5. If you’re able to contribute more, we suggest a donation of $20, but you are welcome to choose any amount by entering it in the "additional donation" box below. A livestream link will be sent to the email address associated with your order within a week of the event. If you do not receive this link, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us. Thank you for your support!

BYC is committed to making our events accessible to families and the community, which is why we are covering the cost of hiring videographers to livestream and record this event. The baseline ticket price is $5. If you’re able to contribute more, we suggest a donation of $20, but you are welcome to choose any amount by entering it in the "additional donation" box below. A livestream link will be sent to the email address associated with your order within a week of the event. If you do not receive this link, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us. Thank you for your support!

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