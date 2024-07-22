U.C. Taxi, car and limo service.

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U.C. Taxi, car and limo service.

About this raffle

U.C. Taxi, car and limo service.'s raffle.

1,000 for 150,000
$1,000
There are 2000 raffle tickets at $1,000 each. You can buy as many as you want. There will be 201 winners. The odds of winning are better than 1 out 100. The first place winner gets $150,000, there will be 200 second place winners who will get $2,000 each. Please share with friends and family. The more people donate, the bigger the prices and the faster the raffles pay out. Thank you for supporting us.
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