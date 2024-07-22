U.C. Taxi, car and limo service.'s raffle.

There are 2000 raffle tickets at $1,000 each. You can buy as many as you want. There will be 201 winners. The odds of winning are better than 1 out 100. The first place winner gets $150,000, there will be 200 second place winners who will get $2,000 each. Please share with friends and family. The more people donate, the bigger the prices and the faster the raffles pay out. Thank you for supporting us.

There are 2000 raffle tickets at $1,000 each. You can buy as many as you want. There will be 201 winners. The odds of winning are better than 1 out 100. The first place winner gets $150,000, there will be 200 second place winners who will get $2,000 each. Please share with friends and family. The more people donate, the bigger the prices and the faster the raffles pay out. Thank you for supporting us.

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