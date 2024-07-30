California Multicultural Business Alliance

Hosted by

California Multicultural Business Alliance

About this event

West Covina Chamber: Aloha Bash, Multi-Chamber Mixer.

3223 E Garvey Ave N

West Covina, CA 91791, USA

West Covina Chamber
Free
This is for registration purpose only. West Covina Chamber Members ($0), Non-Members ($15) will pay at the event, Thank you. We look forward to having you at the West Covina Chamber Multi-Chamber Mixer.
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