Team Arizona Outrigger Canoe Club's annual raffle 2024

A design inspired by Tahiti’s fastest speed boat and traditional “Poti Marara” fishing vessels, the TIMI composite canoe consistently finished first at the famous Aito and Super Aito races as soon as it was introduced in 2007. Now it’s your turn to celebrate TIMI’s performance.

A design inspired by Tahiti’s fastest speed boat and traditional “Poti Marara” fishing vessels, the TIMI composite canoe consistently finished first at the famous Aito and Super Aito races as soon as it was introduced in 2007. Now it’s your turn to celebrate TIMI’s performance.

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