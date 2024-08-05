Harp Fest 2024 Ensemble and Concert

We are so excited that you will be playing in the ensemble, participating in workshops and joining in the concert! Please make sure that your SDHS membership is current. If you are a hobbiest, semi professional, or professional who would like to participate in the ensembles, and haven't signed up through a SDHS teacher, please email [email protected]
with your selections and parts.
We are so excited that you will be playing in the ensemble, participating in workshops and joining in the concert! Please make sure that your SDHS membership is current. If you are a hobbiest, semi professional, or professional who would like to participate in the ensembles, and haven't signed up through a SDHS teacher, please email [email protected]
with your selections and parts.