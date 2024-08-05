Harp Fest 2024 Ensemble and Concert

Register for the parent workshops and the concert. Parents do not need to be members of the SDHS. 10-10:30 am: How to Tune Your Harp 10:30-11:30 am: Your Student's Journey from Lever Harp to College & Beyond 4-5 pm: Concert

Register for the parent workshops and the concert. Parents do not need to be members of the SDHS. 10-10:30 am: How to Tune Your Harp 10:30-11:30 am: Your Student's Journey from Lever Harp to College & Beyond 4-5 pm: Concert

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