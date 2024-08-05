San Diego Harp Society

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San Diego Harp Society

About this event

Harp Fest 2024 Ensemble and Concert

5998 Alcala Park Way

San Diego, CA 92110, USA

Ensemble, Workshops and Concert
Free
We are so excited that you will be playing in the ensemble, participating in workshops and joining in the concert! Please make sure that your SDHS membership is current. If you are a hobbiest, semi professional, or professional who would like to participate in the ensembles, and haven't signed up through a SDHS teacher, please email [email protected] with your selections and parts.
Parent Workshops and Concert
Free
Register for the parent workshops and the concert. Parents do not need to be members of the SDHS. 10-10:30 am: How to Tune Your Harp 10:30-11:30 am: Your Student's Journey from Lever Harp to College & Beyond 4-5 pm: Concert
Concert only
Free
Reserve your spot at the 4 pm free concert featuring the HarpFest harp ensemble and AHS Concert Artist soloist Kaitlin Miller.
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