Saint Francis of Assisi School - Springfield PA

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Saint Francis of Assisi School - Springfield PA

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SFA School Wawa Hot Lunch Program 9/16-9/27

Monday 9/16 Meatball Bowl
$9.25
Traditional mashed potato bowl with meatballs
Monday 9/16 Hoagie Options
$7.25
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; or Tuna Salad with American Cheese. All hoagies are served with lettuce and tomatoes. Additional condiments served on the side.
Monday 9/16 Hoagie Boxed Lunch Options
$11.50
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; or Tuna Salad with American Cheese. All hoagies are served with lettuce and tomatoes. Additional condiments served on the side. Boxed lunches come with a 1 oz bag of chips and apple slices.
Monday 9/16 Caesar Salad
$8.50
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons. Caesar dressing on the side.
Monday 9/16 Caesar Salad with Roasted Chicken
$11.75
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and roasted chicken. Caesar dressing on the side.
Tuesday 9/17 Breakfast for Lunch Options
$4.75
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Tuesday 9/17 Breakfast for Lunch Boxed Lunch Options
$8.25
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites. Includes a small mixed fruit cup.
Tuesday 9/17 Breakfast Bowl Options
$7.50
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Tuesday 9/17 Small Breakfast Box
$6.50
A muffin and a side of fruit
Thursday 9/19 Hot Hoagie Options
$7.50
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Beef Steak & Provolone Cheese; Chicken Steak & Provolone Cheese; Meatballs & Provolone Cheese. Additional condiments served on the side.
Thursday 9/19 Hot Hoagie Boxed Lunch Option
$12.25
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Beef Steak & Provolone Cheese; Chicken Steak & Provolone Cheese; Meatballs & Provolone Cheese. Additional condiments served on the side. Boxed Lunches include apple slices and a 1 oz bag of chips.
Thursday 9/19 Caesar Salad
$8.50
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons. Caesar dressing on the side.
Thursday 9/19 Caesar Salad with Roasted Chicken
$11.75
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and roasted chicken. Caesar dressing on the side.
Friday 9/20 Hoagie Options
$7.25
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese; Roast Beef with Swiss Cheese; Chicken Salad with American Cheese. All served with lettuce and tomato. Additional condiments on the side.
Friday 9/20 Hoagie Boxed Lunch Options
$11.50
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese; Roast Beef with Swiss Cheese; Chicken Salad with American Cheese. All served with lettuce and tomato. Additional condiments on the side. Boxed lunches come with a 1 oz bag of chips and apple slices.
Friday 9/20 Meatball Bowl
$9.25
Traditional mashed potato bowl with meatballs.
Friday 9/20 Southwest Salad
$8.50
Romaine lettuce, salsa, cheese, black beans, crispy jalapeno strips, and chipotle ranch on the side.
Friday 9/20 Southwest Salad with Grilled Chicken
$11.75
Romaine lettuce, salsa, cheese, black beans, crispy jalapeno strips, roasted chicken and chipotle ranch on the side.
Monday 9/23 Wrap Options
$7.25
Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; Italian Wrap with Provolone Cheese; Roast Beef with Provolone; Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad. All served with lettuce & tomato. Condiment packages on the side.
Monday 9/23 Wrap Boxed Lunch Options
$11.50
Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Toaster Turkey & American Cheese or Tuna Sala. All served with lettuce & tomato. Condiment packages on the side. Boxed Lunches include apple slices and a 1 oz bag of chips.
Tuesday 9/24 Breakfast for Lunch Options
$4.75
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Tuesday 9/24 Breakfast for Lunch Boxed Lunch Options
$8.25
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites. Includes a small mixed fruit cup.
Tuesday 9/24 Breakfast Bowl Options
$7.50
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Tuesday 9/24 Small Breakfast Box
$6.50
A muffin and a side of fruit.
Thursday 9/26 Hot Hoagie Options
$7.50
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Beef Steak & Provolone Cheese; Chicken Steak & Provolone Cheese; Meatballs & Provolone Cheese. Additional condiments served on the side.
Thursday 9/26 Hot Hoagie Boxed Lunch Option
$12.25
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Beef Steak & Provolone Cheese; Chicken Steak & Provolone Cheese; Meatballs & Provolone Cheese. Additional condiments served on the side. Boxed Lunches include apple slices and a 1 oz bag of chips.
Thursday 9/26 Caesar Salad
$8.50
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons. Caesar dressing on the side.
Thursday 9/26 Caesar Salad with Roasted Chicken
$11.75
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and roasted chicken. Caesar dressing on the side.
Friday 9/27 Hoagie Options
$7.25
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese; Roast Beef with Swiss Cheese; Chicken Salad with American Cheese. All served with lettuce and tomato. Additional condiments on the side.
Friday 9/27 Hoagie Boxed Lunch Options
$11.50
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese; Roast Beef with Swiss Cheese; Chicken Salad with American Cheese. All served with lettuce and tomato. Additional condiments on the side. Boxed lunches come with a 1 oz bag of chips and apple slices.
Friday 9/27 Meatball Bowl
$9.25
Traditional mashed potato bowl with meatballs.
Friday 9/27 Southwest Salad
$8.50
Romaine lettuce, salsa, cheese, black beans, crispy jalapeno strips, and chipotle ranch on the side.
Friday 9/27 Southwest Salad with Grilled Chicken
$11.75
Romaine lettuce, salsa, cheese, black beans, crispy jalapeno strips, roasted chicken and chipotle ranch on the side.
Available Any Day Garden Salad
$8.50
Spring Mix, grape tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, croutons, cheese. Ranch or Balsamic dressing served on the side.
Available Any Day Garden Salad with Roasted Chicken
$11.75
Spring Mix, grape tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, croutons, cheese and roasted chicken. Ranch or Balsamic dressing served on the side.
Available Any Day - Mac & Cheese
$6.25
A medium mac and cheese cup.
Available Any Day - Mac & Cheese with Chicken Strips
$9.25
Traditional Mac & Cheese Bowl with Chicken Strips.

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