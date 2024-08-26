SFA School Wawa Hot Lunch Program 9/16-9/27

Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; or Tuna Salad with American Cheese. All hoagies are served with lettuce and tomatoes. Additional condiments served on the side. Boxed lunches come with a 1 oz bag of chips and apple slices.

Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; or Tuna Salad with American Cheese. All hoagies are served with lettuce and tomatoes. Additional condiments served on the side. Boxed lunches come with a 1 oz bag of chips and apple slices.

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