SFA School Wawa Hot Lunch Program 9/16-9/27

Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; or Tuna Salad with American Cheese. All hoagies are served with lettuce and tomatoes. Additional condiments served on the side.
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; or Tuna Salad with American Cheese. All hoagies are served with lettuce and tomatoes. Additional condiments served on the side.
Monday 9/16 Hoagie Boxed Lunch Options
$11.50
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; or Tuna Salad with American Cheese. All hoagies are served with lettuce and tomatoes. Additional condiments served on the side. Boxed lunches come with a 1 oz bag of chips and apple slices.
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; or Tuna Salad with American Cheese. All hoagies are served with lettuce and tomatoes. Additional condiments served on the side. Boxed lunches come with a 1 oz bag of chips and apple slices.
Monday 9/16 Caesar Salad
$8.50
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons. Caesar dressing on the side.
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons. Caesar dressing on the side.
Monday 9/16 Caesar Salad with Roasted Chicken
$11.75
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and roasted chicken. Caesar dressing on the side.
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and roasted chicken. Caesar dressing on the side.
Tuesday 9/17 Breakfast for Lunch Options
$4.75
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Tuesday 9/17 Breakfast for Lunch Boxed Lunch Options
$8.25
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites. Includes a small mixed fruit cup.
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites. Includes a small mixed fruit cup.
Tuesday 9/17 Breakfast Bowl Options
$7.50
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Tuesday 9/17 Small Breakfast Box
$6.50
A muffin and a side of fruit
A muffin and a side of fruit
Thursday 9/19 Hot Hoagie Options
$7.50
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Beef Steak & Provolone Cheese; Chicken Steak & Provolone Cheese; Meatballs & Provolone Cheese. Additional condiments served on the side.
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Beef Steak & Provolone Cheese; Chicken Steak & Provolone Cheese; Meatballs & Provolone Cheese. Additional condiments served on the side.
Thursday 9/19 Hot Hoagie Boxed Lunch Option
$12.25
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Beef Steak & Provolone Cheese; Chicken Steak & Provolone Cheese; Meatballs & Provolone Cheese. Additional condiments served on the side. Boxed Lunches include apple slices and a 1 oz bag of chips.
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Beef Steak & Provolone Cheese; Chicken Steak & Provolone Cheese; Meatballs & Provolone Cheese. Additional condiments served on the side. Boxed Lunches include apple slices and a 1 oz bag of chips.
Thursday 9/19 Caesar Salad
$8.50
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons. Caesar dressing on the side.
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons. Caesar dressing on the side.
Thursday 9/19 Caesar Salad with Roasted Chicken
$11.75
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and roasted chicken. Caesar dressing on the side.
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and roasted chicken. Caesar dressing on the side.
Friday 9/20 Hoagie Options
$7.25
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese; Roast Beef with Swiss Cheese; Chicken Salad with American Cheese. All served with lettuce and tomato. Additional condiments on the side.
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese; Roast Beef with Swiss Cheese; Chicken Salad with American Cheese. All served with lettuce and tomato. Additional condiments on the side.
Friday 9/20 Hoagie Boxed Lunch Options
$11.50
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese; Roast Beef with Swiss Cheese; Chicken Salad with American Cheese. All served with lettuce and tomato. Additional condiments on the side. Boxed lunches come with a 1 oz bag of chips and apple slices.
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese; Roast Beef with Swiss Cheese; Chicken Salad with American Cheese. All served with lettuce and tomato. Additional condiments on the side. Boxed lunches come with a 1 oz bag of chips and apple slices.
Friday 9/20 Meatball Bowl
$9.25
Traditional mashed potato bowl with meatballs.
Traditional mashed potato bowl with meatballs.
Friday 9/20 Southwest Salad
$8.50
Romaine lettuce, salsa, cheese, black beans, crispy jalapeno strips, and chipotle ranch on the side.
Romaine lettuce, salsa, cheese, black beans, crispy jalapeno strips, and chipotle ranch on the side.
Friday 9/20 Southwest Salad with Grilled Chicken
$11.75
Romaine lettuce, salsa, cheese, black beans, crispy jalapeno strips, roasted chicken and chipotle ranch on the side.
Romaine lettuce, salsa, cheese, black beans, crispy jalapeno strips, roasted chicken and chipotle ranch on the side.
Monday 9/23 Wrap Options
$7.25
Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; Italian Wrap with Provolone Cheese; Roast Beef with Provolone; Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad. All served with lettuce & tomato. Condiment packages on the side.
Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; Italian Wrap with Provolone Cheese; Roast Beef with Provolone; Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad. All served with lettuce & tomato. Condiment packages on the side.
Monday 9/23 Wrap Boxed Lunch Options
$11.50
Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Toaster Turkey & American Cheese or Tuna Sala. All served with lettuce & tomato. Condiment packages on the side. Boxed Lunches include apple slices and a 1 oz bag of chips.
Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Toaster Turkey & American Cheese or Tuna Sala. All served with lettuce & tomato. Condiment packages on the side. Boxed Lunches include apple slices and a 1 oz bag of chips.
Tuesday 9/24 Breakfast for Lunch Options
$4.75
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Tuesday 9/24 Breakfast for Lunch Boxed Lunch Options
$8.25
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites. Includes a small mixed fruit cup.
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites. Includes a small mixed fruit cup.
Tuesday 9/24 Breakfast Bowl Options
$7.50
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Tuesday 9/24 Small Breakfast Box
$6.50
A muffin and a side of fruit.
A muffin and a side of fruit.
Thursday 9/26 Hot Hoagie Options
$7.50
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Beef Steak & Provolone Cheese; Chicken Steak & Provolone Cheese; Meatballs & Provolone Cheese. Additional condiments served on the side.
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Beef Steak & Provolone Cheese; Chicken Steak & Provolone Cheese; Meatballs & Provolone Cheese. Additional condiments served on the side.
Thursday 9/26 Hot Hoagie Boxed Lunch Option
$12.25
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Beef Steak & Provolone Cheese; Chicken Steak & Provolone Cheese; Meatballs & Provolone Cheese. Additional condiments served on the side. Boxed Lunches include apple slices and a 1 oz bag of chips.
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Beef Steak & Provolone Cheese; Chicken Steak & Provolone Cheese; Meatballs & Provolone Cheese. Additional condiments served on the side. Boxed Lunches include apple slices and a 1 oz bag of chips.
Thursday 9/26 Caesar Salad
$8.50
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons. Caesar dressing on the side.
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons. Caesar dressing on the side.
Thursday 9/26 Caesar Salad with Roasted Chicken
$11.75
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and roasted chicken. Caesar dressing on the side.
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and roasted chicken. Caesar dressing on the side.
Friday 9/27 Hoagie Options
$7.25
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese; Roast Beef with Swiss Cheese; Chicken Salad with American Cheese. All served with lettuce and tomato. Additional condiments on the side.
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese; Roast Beef with Swiss Cheese; Chicken Salad with American Cheese. All served with lettuce and tomato. Additional condiments on the side.
Friday 9/27 Hoagie Boxed Lunch Options
$11.50
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese; Roast Beef with Swiss Cheese; Chicken Salad with American Cheese. All served with lettuce and tomato. Additional condiments on the side. Boxed lunches come with a 1 oz bag of chips and apple slices.
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese; Roast Beef with Swiss Cheese; Chicken Salad with American Cheese. All served with lettuce and tomato. Additional condiments on the side. Boxed lunches come with a 1 oz bag of chips and apple slices.
Friday 9/27 Meatball Bowl
$9.25
Traditional mashed potato bowl with meatballs.
Traditional mashed potato bowl with meatballs.
Friday 9/27 Southwest Salad
$8.50
Romaine lettuce, salsa, cheese, black beans, crispy jalapeno strips, and chipotle ranch on the side.
Romaine lettuce, salsa, cheese, black beans, crispy jalapeno strips, and chipotle ranch on the side.
Friday 9/27 Southwest Salad with Grilled Chicken
$11.75
Romaine lettuce, salsa, cheese, black beans, crispy jalapeno strips, roasted chicken and chipotle ranch on the side.
Romaine lettuce, salsa, cheese, black beans, crispy jalapeno strips, roasted chicken and chipotle ranch on the side.
Available Any Day Garden Salad
$8.50
Spring Mix, grape tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, croutons, cheese. Ranch or Balsamic dressing served on the side.
Spring Mix, grape tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, croutons, cheese. Ranch or Balsamic dressing served on the side.
Available Any Day Garden Salad with Roasted Chicken
$11.75
Spring Mix, grape tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, croutons, cheese and roasted chicken. Ranch or Balsamic dressing served on the side.
Spring Mix, grape tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, croutons, cheese and roasted chicken. Ranch or Balsamic dressing served on the side.
Available Any Day - Mac & Cheese
$6.25
A medium mac and cheese cup.
A medium mac and cheese cup.
Available Any Day - Mac & Cheese with Chicken Strips
$9.25
Traditional Mac & Cheese Bowl with Chicken Strips.
Traditional Mac & Cheese Bowl with Chicken Strips.
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