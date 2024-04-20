Flourish Your Faith Ministries
Flourish Your Faith Conference- 2024

16690 Saddle Club Rd, Weston, FL 33326, USA

The Flourish event has two parts, the pre-conference retreat and the conference. These are sold separately or as a package.

For hotel accommodations, check our website conference page.


If you would like to be an exhibitor at Flourish, please submit this form and we'll get right back to you! 


WHEN

Flourish Pre-Conference Retreat

  • Thursday, April 18th - 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm | Doors open at 6 pm
  • F﻿riday, April 19th - 9:00 am to 3:00 pm 

Flourish 2024 Conference 

  • Friday, April 19th - 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | Doors open at 5 pm
  • Saturday, April 20th - 9:00 am to 10:00 pm


WHERE

Bonaventure Town Center Ballrooms

16690 Saddle Club Rd. 

Weston, FL 33326

