Fossil Finders Birthday Party

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About this event
Pavilion rental with 4 6 ft tables and seating for 30, 10x10 stage, and 3 6 ft banquet tables. Admission for up to 30 guests in included, additional guests are $5/person and can be purchased the day of the event.
Deposit will be refunded at the completion of the birthday party if the party items that you brought in are removed and there is no damage to the pavilion or Heart and Soul Children's Garden. Please remember you are responsible for monitoring the children that come to the party.
We'll hang a personalized birthday sign for your special someone.
Our staff will lead this activity which includes a short lesson on how fossils form and what they tell us about the past. Then party guest will get to go on a fossil exploration in our sand pile to dig up the hidden fossils.
Our staff will provide a dino shaped cookie, frosting and sprinkles for a fun, sweet, and creative time!
Our staff will lead a short lesson on how fossils are still a part of our lives everyday. Then guests will get to make a fossil imprint to take home using salt dough they help make.
Let us do the favors! Each bag will include 2 dinosaur themed toys, a sticker, and candy.
Let us do the favors! Each bag will include 3 dinosaur themed toys, 2 stickers, and candy.
We'll do the decorating with black and white checkered tablecloths and dinosaur themed centerpieces
For $2/favor we'll include the name of each guest with a dinosaur themed sticker
We'll make the invitations and send them to you as an electronic file that you can then print and send, email, or text. You'll get a jpg and pdf version of the invite that will be personalized for your party.
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