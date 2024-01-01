Logo
Sporting California USA
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

50/50 Raffle - B2016 Sporting California USA

***Update: Raffle Pot is currently at $1,270 a combination of Zeffy and Venmo collections.***


Join our 50/50 raffle for a chance to win big while supporting our super talented boys! Your participation is not only a chance to win 50% of the total jackpot, but the other 50% plays a vital role in supporting our Boys 2016 team. Each ticket you purchase directly contributes to our efforts in making a meaningful impact in our community. 🎟️


Buy as many tickets as you would like. 1 ticket for $10, 5 tickets for $45, 11 tickets for $90.

Winner will receive half of the proceeds collected!

Winner will be announced 8/26/2024 @ 6pm


Thank you for your support. Every contribution, big or small, makes a significant difference. ✨


Sporting California USA

common:freeFormsBy