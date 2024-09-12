On Location with C-VUSD

As a Founders Sponsor, you will enjoy premier visibility with two VIP tables at the event and top-tier logo placement at the Hanes Center, symbolizing your deep commitment to educational excellence. Your sponsorship will showcase your business as a key partner in empowering the next generation, with exclusive recognition across all event materials and a year-long impact at foundation events.

As a Founders Sponsor, you will enjoy premier visibility with two VIP tables at the event and top-tier logo placement at the Hanes Center, symbolizing your deep commitment to educational excellence. Your sponsorship will showcase your business as a key partner in empowering the next generation, with exclusive recognition across all event materials and a year-long impact at foundation events.

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