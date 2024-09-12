On Location with C-VUSD

As a Founders Sponsor, you will enjoy premier visibility with two VIP tables at the event and top-tier logo placement at the Hanes Center, symbolizing your deep commitment to educational excellence. Your sponsorship will showcase your business as a key partner in empowering the next generation, with exclusive recognition across all event materials and a year-long impact at foundation events.
As a Founders Sponsor, you will enjoy premier visibility with two VIP tables at the event and top-tier logo placement at the Hanes Center, symbolizing your deep commitment to educational excellence. Your sponsorship will showcase your business as a key partner in empowering the next generation, with exclusive recognition across all event materials and a year-long impact at foundation events.
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
Become a Gold Sponsor and align your brand with a strong community cause while enjoying two premium tables and prominent logo placement at the event. Your business will be celebrated through media releases, social media highlights, and recognition throughout the year, positioning you as a leader in supporting the future of education.
Become a Gold Sponsor and align your brand with a strong community cause while enjoying two premium tables and prominent logo placement at the event. Your business will be celebrated through media releases, social media highlights, and recognition throughout the year, positioning you as a leader in supporting the future of education.
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
Support our students by becoming a Silver Sponsor and enjoy preferred seating at the event along with visible recognition on event day. With your logo featured in promotional materials and social media, you’ll highlight your business’s commitment to fostering academic and personal growth for the youth in our community.
Support our students by becoming a Silver Sponsor and enjoy preferred seating at the event along with visible recognition on event day. With your logo featured in promotional materials and social media, you’ll highlight your business’s commitment to fostering academic and personal growth for the youth in our community.
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
As a Bronze Sponsor, you’ll be recognized as a valued partner in our mission to enhance educational opportunities. With a reserved table at the event and your business mentioned across media platforms, you’ll make a meaningful contribution to the future success of our students.
As a Bronze Sponsor, you’ll be recognized as a valued partner in our mission to enhance educational opportunities. With a reserved table at the event and your business mentioned across media platforms, you’ll make a meaningful contribution to the future success of our students.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!