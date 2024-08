Do you want to skip the car rider line and be able to drop off or pick up your student quickly? We have the solution for you! Fast pass winners are able to come through the bus lane to drop off or pick up their student without waiting in that dreaded car rider line! Morning fast pass winner must be dropped off by 7:40 and afternoon fast pass winners must arrive in their lane no later than 2:10. If you arrive later than those times you will have to join the regular car rider lines.