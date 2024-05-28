Jacqueline Hyde

Choose this option to pay full tuition up-front. The $100 deposit is included; you do not need to select both.
The deposit is non-refundable and non-transferrable after registering. The remaining $125 may be refunded or transferred to another program until August 9.
Choose this option to pay full tuition up-front. The $100 deposit is included; you do not need to select both.
The deposit is non-refundable and non-transferrable after registering. The remaining $125 may be refunded or transferred to another program until August 9.
Non-Refundable Deposit
$100
Pay the non-refundable deposit up front to reserve your spot! The remaining $125 is due by the end of the day on Friday, August 9. The deposit cannot be refunded or transferred after registration is complete.
Pay the non-refundable deposit up front to reserve your spot! The remaining $125 is due by the end of the day on Friday, August 9. The deposit cannot be refunded or transferred after registration is complete.
Add a donation for Stagebugz Theatre
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!