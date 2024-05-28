Jacqueline Hyde

Choose this option to pay full tuition up-front. The $100 deposit is included; you do not need to select both. The deposit is non-refundable and non-transferrable after registering. The remaining $125 may be refunded or transferred to another program until August 9.

Choose this option to pay full tuition up-front. The $100 deposit is included; you do not need to select both. The deposit is non-refundable and non-transferrable after registering. The remaining $125 may be refunded or transferred to another program until August 9.

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