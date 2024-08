Directed by Maiya Hartman

What was, what will be, and everything in between asks students to consider where we’ve been, where we are now, and how that informs the futures we dream of.

Final gallery exhibit at Public Functionary.





NO PURCHASE REQUIRED TO ENTER THE EXHIBIT.

However, we do encourage you to purchase an Exhibits Catalog which covers all the Visual Arts projects.

The purchase of this catalog pays for Visual Arts supplies and JTerm venues.