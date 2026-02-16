2026 BBQ Fundraiser Silent Auction

About this event
Starting bid
Every Good and Perfect Gift home decor and beautiful spring color lantern swag.
$80 Value
Starting bid
3pc glass bowl set, Pie plate, 3 pc plastic storage containers, recipe book, charcuterie board, 4 stoneware crocks, grater, cake server, egg separator, oven dress towel, hot pads, bowl cozy's and 4 kitchen towels.
$225 Value
Starting bid
Family wall art 37x17
Wooden table tray with bead detail, vanilla bean candle, flower arrangement, Indian glass dish with filler, beaded garland.
$140 value
Starting bid
6pc B&BW Champagne Toast Set: 3 wick candle, hand cream, bac sanitizer, fragrance mist, hand soap, and gingham gift bag.
$75 value
Starting bid
Large Wooden Elephant from Kenya, brass Elephant cuff, & wooden cuff box
$140 Value
Starting bid
Inspired by retro pink and black salt and pepper shakers this PINK Kitchen Basket has it all: cutting board, tea towel, mug with green tea, pink: potato peeler, spoons, whisk, kitchen scissors, and potato masher. Mini pink storage containers, pink measuring spoons and cups, recipe book, pink tupperware, GF pink donuts, trivet, pink tin container, black and floral coffee sock and pink bud vase with silk flowers.
$120 Value
Starting bid
Oh Christmas Tree: Tree throw pillow, 3 sparking trees for décor, 2 sets of napkins, wooden gift tags, 2 hand embordered tree pot holders, 4 red place mates, 2 tree kitchen towels, white barn spiced apple toddy candle, 2 spoons, flipper, and spatula, brass kitchen wire fruit basket & nutcracker ornament
$175 value
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