The Plans HE Has For You Ministries, Inc.

Hosted by

The Plans HE Has For You Ministries, Inc.

About this event

2026 BBQ Fundraiser Silent Auction

Pick-up location

4310 TX-36, Rosenberg, TX 77471, USA

Every Good and Perfect Gift item
Every Good and Perfect Gift
$30

Starting bid

Every Good and Perfect Gift home decor and beautiful spring color lantern swag.

$80 Value

Pioneer Women Kitchen Set item
Pioneer Women Kitchen Set
$100

Starting bid

3pc glass bowl set, Pie plate, 3 pc plastic storage containers, recipe book, charcuterie board, 4 stoneware crocks, grater, cake server, egg separator, oven dress towel, hot pads, bowl cozy's and 4 kitchen towels.

$225 Value

Family Wall Art and Coffee Table Decor item
Family Wall Art and Coffee Table Decor item
Family Wall Art and Coffee Table Decor item
Family Wall Art and Coffee Table Decor
$50

Starting bid

Family wall art 37x17

Wooden table tray with bead detail, vanilla bean candle, flower arrangement, Indian glass dish with filler, beaded garland.

$140 value

Bath & Body Works Champagne Toast Gift Set item
Bath & Body Works Champagne Toast Gift Set
$25

Starting bid

6pc B&BW Champagne Toast Set: 3 wick candle, hand cream, bac sanitizer, fragrance mist, hand soap, and gingham gift bag.

$75 value

Large Wooden Elephant and brass Elephant cuff bracelet item
Large Wooden Elephant and brass Elephant cuff bracelet item
Large Wooden Elephant and brass Elephant cuff bracelet
$40

Starting bid

Large Wooden Elephant from Kenya, brass Elephant cuff, & wooden cuff box

$140 Value

All things Pink Kitchen item
All things Pink Kitchen item
All things Pink Kitchen
$40

Starting bid

Inspired by retro pink and black salt and pepper shakers this PINK Kitchen Basket has it all: cutting board, tea towel, mug with green tea, pink: potato peeler, spoons, whisk, kitchen scissors, and potato masher. Mini pink storage containers, pink measuring spoons and cups, recipe book, pink tupperware, GF pink donuts, trivet, pink tin container, black and floral coffee sock and pink bud vase with silk flowers.

$120 Value

Oh Christmas Tree Basket item
Oh Christmas Tree Basket item
Oh Christmas Tree Basket item
Oh Christmas Tree Basket
$65

Starting bid

Oh Christmas Tree: Tree throw pillow, 3 sparking trees for décor, 2 sets of napkins, wooden gift tags, 2 hand embordered tree pot holders, 4 red place mates, 2 tree kitchen towels, white barn spiced apple toddy candle, 2 spoons, flipper, and spatula, brass kitchen wire fruit basket & nutcracker ornament

$175 value

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!