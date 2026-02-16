2026 BBQ Fundraiser Silent Auction

Inspired by retro pink and black salt and pepper shakers this PINK Kitchen Basket has it all: cutting board, tea towel, mug with green tea, pink: potato peeler, spoons, whisk, kitchen scissors, and potato masher. Mini pink storage containers, pink measuring spoons and cups, recipe book, pink tupperware, GF pink donuts, trivet, pink tin container, black and floral coffee sock and pink bud vase with silk flowers.

$120 Value