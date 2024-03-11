All you have to do is follow @sweetjewelz23 on Instagram and you will get a chance to win a $100 dollar gift card, Free Delivery all year, or one free treat of your choice . I’m picking 3 winners . Whoever is picked first will win the $100 gift card , picked second you will get free delivery ALL year, and pick third you get one free treat on me ☺️ the more you enter the better chance you have at winning something or even all three . This raffle will end April 16 2024

All you have to do is follow @sweetjewelz23 on Instagram and you will get a chance to win a $100 dollar gift card, Free Delivery all year, or one free treat of your choice . I’m picking 3 winners . Whoever is picked first will win the $100 gift card , picked second you will get free delivery ALL year, and pick third you get one free treat on me ☺️ the more you enter the better chance you have at winning something or even all three . This raffle will end April 16 2024

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