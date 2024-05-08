2024 Summer Football Clinic

Summer Football Clinics are back again in 2024 for our athletes! The 2024 Summer Football Clinics will start on May 8, 2024, and will end on June 28th.

Our Summer Football Clinics this year will be an 8-week instructional camp-like program, designed to prepare the football players for the upcoming fall season. Participants will receive on-field instruction from Water-Oak Pop Warner Football coaches/volunteers and will also participate in a speed & agility conditioning program designed to keep the athletes in playing shape and a step ahead of the competition. Participating football players will be placed with the respective age group team for the upcoming fall football season. There will be no shoulder pads or helmets worn during the Summer Football Clinics.

Register now, $90 for 8 Sessions (either May or June) or $120 for 16 Sessions (May & June), to reserve your spot in the upcoming Summer Football Clinics. Please note that field space is limited and thus we are limited on how many athletes can register. Registration will be offered on a first-come first-served basis.

Each participating athlete will receive a complimentary Gatorade towel, Gatorade water bottle or Pepsi koozie at the conclusion of the Summer Football Clinics.