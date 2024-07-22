Runoff Auction — Summer Giving 2024 Japan Ensemble Gala presented by DEX Digital Sample Library

[Kuniharu Yoshida] [Title: Timbre 色] [Art size: 9x12] [Material: Watercolor, Sumi ink, watercolor paper] [Price starts: $250] [Description: Original colorgraphy. Unreadable brushstrokes and Japanese character “Color”.] Most notably, his works have been included in the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum’s Uneo Art Exhibition with Tamayura-kai and Atelier Cosmos and he has done performances for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), Netflix, and Sony Electronics. In recent years, Kuniharu has expanded his work into directorial and production work, where his short film First Street North won Best Documentary Short in the 2019 Asian Film Festival of Dallas.] OR! Buy it now for $500 and receive both pieces 5. A sound of nature 音 and 6. Timbre 色 While not bundled together in auction, you can immediately receive both pieces as a set if you buy them together. This will end both auctions. The characters are complimentary, which lends to their conjunction as a twin set.

[Kuniharu Yoshida] [Title: Timbre 色] [Art size: 9x12] [Material: Watercolor, Sumi ink, watercolor paper] [Price starts: $250] [Description: Original colorgraphy. Unreadable brushstrokes and Japanese character “Color”.] Most notably, his works have been included in the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum’s Uneo Art Exhibition with Tamayura-kai and Atelier Cosmos and he has done performances for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), Netflix, and Sony Electronics. In recent years, Kuniharu has expanded his work into directorial and production work, where his short film First Street North won Best Documentary Short in the 2019 Asian Film Festival of Dallas.] OR! Buy it now for $500 and receive both pieces 5. A sound of nature 音 and 6. Timbre 色 While not bundled together in auction, you can immediately receive both pieces as a set if you buy them together. This will end both auctions. The characters are complimentary, which lends to their conjunction as a twin set.

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