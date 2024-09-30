One Buck, Good Luck! Hawktoberfest Raffle

Please select how many tickets you'd like to purchase for your chance to win. On the next page, you'll be prompted to select which item you'd like for each ticket.
Please select how many tickets you'd like to purchase for your chance to win. On the next page, you'll be prompted to select which item you'd like for each ticket.
Five chances of winning
$5
*NOTE: Each bundle of 5 tickets will go for the same item. Please select how many bundles of 5 tickets you'd like to purchase for your chance to win. On the next page, you'll be prompted to select which item you'd like for each bundle of 5 tickets.
*NOTE: Each bundle of 5 tickets will go for the same item. Please select how many bundles of 5 tickets you'd like to purchase for your chance to win. On the next page, you'll be prompted to select which item you'd like for each bundle of 5 tickets.
Add a donation for High Plains Elementary PTCO
$
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