Michigan Lancair Fly-In

1395 US-31, Pellston, MI 49769, USA

On Saturday, June 29th, we will be hosting a Lancair Fly-In at the KPLN (Pellston Regional/Emmet County Airport), Pellston, Michigan.


The agenda is:

 

TimeAgenda Item
10:00 AMParticipants arrive KPLN
11:00 AMLancair Safety Course: Fly it by the numbers
12:00 PMLunch and admiration of airplanes
2:00 PMLancair Safety Course: Will that kill me or only leave a mark?
3:00 PMParticipants free to depart for home


We ask that each participant register for the event and purchase their lunch to ensure we have an accurate count of attendees.

