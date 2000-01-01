Michigan Lancair Fly-In

On Saturday, June 29th, we will be hosting a Lancair Fly-In at the KPLN (Pellston Regional/Emmet County Airport), Pellston, Michigan.
The agenda is:
|Time
|Agenda Item
|10:00 AM
|Participants arrive KPLN
|11:00 AM
|Lancair Safety Course: Fly it by the numbers
|12:00 PM
|Lunch and admiration of airplanes
|2:00 PM
|Lancair Safety Course: Will that kill me or only leave a mark?
|3:00 PM
|Participants free to depart for home
We ask that each participant register for the event and purchase their lunch to ensure we have an accurate count of attendees.