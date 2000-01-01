Michigan Lancair Fly-In

On Saturday, June 29th, we will be hosting a Lancair Fly-In at the KPLN (Pellston Regional/Emmet County Airport), Pellston, Michigan.





The agenda is:

Time Agenda Item 10:00 AM Participants arrive KPLN 11:00 AM Lancair Safety Course: Fly it by the numbers 12:00 PM Lunch and admiration of airplanes 2:00 PM Lancair Safety Course: Will that kill me or only leave a mark? 3:00 PM Participants free to depart for home





We ask that each participant register for the event and purchase their lunch to ensure we have an accurate count of attendees.