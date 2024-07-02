Heartland Women In Trades

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Heartland Women In Trades

About the memberships

Membership Registration

Active HWIT Membership
$25

Renews yearly on: December 30 at CST

Union Journeywomen actively working. Full voting rights.

Associate Membership
$5

Renews yearly on: December 30 at CST

Fellow community members that represent themselves, contractors or companies. Are allowed to participate in all meetings and events, however no voting rights.

Apprentice or Out of Work Status
$5

Renews yearly on: December 30 at CST

Union apprentices or HWIT members out of work when membership is due. Have voting rights.

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