Membership Registration

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: December 30 at CST
Union Journeywomen actively working. Full voting rights.
Renews yearly on: December 30 at CST
Fellow community members that represent themselves, contractors or companies. Are allowed to participate in all meetings and events, however no voting rights.
Renews yearly on: December 30 at CST
Union apprentices or HWIT members out of work when membership is due. Have voting rights.
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