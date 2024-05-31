Bakke Graduate University
Invoice #10838 for Colby Cates
Charges
Type
Item
Description
Amount
Tuition
EMBA 0.00-12.00 credits
MBA 600 - Work Call Human Dign
1,500.00
Fee
Admin Fee-nonrefundable-2023
MBA 600 - Work Call Human Dign
50.00
Total
1,550.00
