House of Yes

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House of Yes

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Comedy Writing for the Internet

245 Clanton Rd

Charlotte, NC 28217, USA

Student Ticket
$280
By purchasing this ticket you are committing to 6 weeks of in person classes. Because we are a small nonprofit organization, we cannot offer refunds at this time. All funds from the class support the instructor and House of Yes programs. This purchase is a donation to a registered 501c3 nonprofit organization.

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