Wings 4 Wishes Raffle: 1000 Paper Crane Trans Flag
One chance of winning
$1
Each $1 donation to this Wings 4 Wishes pilot grants you one raffle entry for a chance to win our breathtaking 1,000-crane hanging trans flag. This display embodies the legendary wish-granting power of 1,000 cranes, symbolizing hope and dreams fulfilled.
By entering, you’re not only supporting the trans community through the Trans Wish List, but you’re also bringing a piece of this beautiful mythos into your life. Thank you for helping us spread joy, one crane—and one wish—at a time.
Each $1 donation to this Wings 4 Wishes pilot grants you one raffle entry for a chance to win our breathtaking 1,000-crane hanging trans flag. This display embodies the legendary wish-granting power of 1,000 cranes, symbolizing hope and dreams fulfilled.
By entering, you’re not only supporting the trans community through the Trans Wish List, but you’re also bringing a piece of this beautiful mythos into your life. Thank you for helping us spread joy, one crane—and one wish—at a time.
12 Chances of winning
$10
This includes 12 tickets
Each $10 donation to this Wings 4 Wishes pilot grants you twelve raffle entries for a chance to win our breathtaking 1,000-crane hanging trans flag. This display embodies the legendary wish-granting power of 1,000 cranes, symbolizing hope and dreams fulfilled.
By entering, you’re not only supporting the trans community through the Trans Wish List, but you’re also bringing a piece of this beautiful mythos into your life. Thank you for helping us spread joy, one crane—and one wish—at a time.
Each $10 donation to this Wings 4 Wishes pilot grants you twelve raffle entries for a chance to win our breathtaking 1,000-crane hanging trans flag. This display embodies the legendary wish-granting power of 1,000 cranes, symbolizing hope and dreams fulfilled.
By entering, you’re not only supporting the trans community through the Trans Wish List, but you’re also bringing a piece of this beautiful mythos into your life. Thank you for helping us spread joy, one crane—and one wish—at a time.
25 Chances of winning
$20
This includes 25 tickets
Each $20 donation to this Wings 4 Wishes pilot grants you twenty-five raffle entries for a chance to win our breathtaking 1,000-crane hanging trans flag. This display embodies the legendary wish-granting power of 1,000 cranes, symbolizing hope and dreams fulfilled.
By entering, you’re not only supporting the trans community through the Trans Wish List, but you’re also bringing a piece of this beautiful mythos into your life. Thank you for helping us spread joy, one crane—and one wish—at a time.
Each $20 donation to this Wings 4 Wishes pilot grants you twenty-five raffle entries for a chance to win our breathtaking 1,000-crane hanging trans flag. This display embodies the legendary wish-granting power of 1,000 cranes, symbolizing hope and dreams fulfilled.
By entering, you’re not only supporting the trans community through the Trans Wish List, but you’re also bringing a piece of this beautiful mythos into your life. Thank you for helping us spread joy, one crane—and one wish—at a time.
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