Wings 4 Wishes Raffle: 1000 Paper Crane Trans Flag

Each $1 donation to this Wings 4 Wishes pilot grants you one raffle entry for a chance to win our breathtaking 1,000-crane hanging trans flag. This display embodies the legendary wish-granting power of 1,000 cranes, symbolizing hope and dreams fulfilled. By entering, you’re not only supporting the trans community through the Trans Wish List, but you’re also bringing a piece of this beautiful mythos into your life. Thank you for helping us spread joy, one crane—and one wish—at a time.

Each $1 donation to this Wings 4 Wishes pilot grants you one raffle entry for a chance to win our breathtaking 1,000-crane hanging trans flag. This display embodies the legendary wish-granting power of 1,000 cranes, symbolizing hope and dreams fulfilled. By entering, you’re not only supporting the trans community through the Trans Wish List, but you’re also bringing a piece of this beautiful mythos into your life. Thank you for helping us spread joy, one crane—and one wish—at a time.

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