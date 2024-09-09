Hart Regional Arts Council Inc

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Hart Regional Arts Council Inc

About this event

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DIY Cosplay and Costuming Workshop

338 E Howell St

Hartwell, GA 30643, USA

Workshop + Materials
$55
Class instructor will provide materials needed for building your own costume. All materials will be sourced by the instructor and may not include specific items needed for certain costumes unless otherwise specified.
Workshop Only (Materials not included)
$15
Bring your own materials.

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