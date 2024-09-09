DIY Cosplay and Costuming Workshop

Class instructor will provide materials needed for building your own costume. All materials will be sourced by the instructor and may not include specific items needed for certain costumes unless otherwise specified.
Class instructor will provide materials needed for building your own costume. All materials will be sourced by the instructor and may not include specific items needed for certain costumes unless otherwise specified.
Workshop Only (Materials not included)
$15
Bring your own materials.
Bring your own materials.
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