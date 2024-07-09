All Nations Soccer

All Nations Soccer

About this event

Golf Tournament 2025

10239 Golf Club Dr

Jacksonville, FL 32256, USA

TEAM RESERVATION
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Reservation for 4 Players *Pro Not Included
HAT TRICK SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
• Professional Golfer Of Your Choice on your team • Team Reservation of 4 players • Speaking Opportunity at event (2 min) • Company Tent at a hole (company provides) • Signage at event check In • Featured Logo on event page of ANS website • Featured Promotion Post on social media • Sponsor Logo on event marketing • Signed Deerwood Flag by all of the Pros • A special All Nations gift for the team • Extra Raffle Tickets for this group (16 tickets, 4 each) • A Package Of Gifts donated by the Pros
GOLDEN GOAL SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
• Professional Golfer on your team • Team Reservation of 4 players • Recognition at start of event • Signage at event check in • Sponsor Logo on event marketing • Company Tent or Sign at a hole (company provides) • A special All Nations gift for the team • Extra Raffle Tickets (8 tickets, 2 each)
PENALTY SAVE SPONSOR
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
• Professional Golfer on your team • Team Reservation of 4 players • Recognition at start of event • Signage at event check in • Sponsor Logo on event marketing
TEE TENT SPONSOR
$500
• Company Tent at hole • Opportunity to talk to Teams and Pros • Signage at event check in • Sponsor Logo on event marketing
TEE SIGN SPONSOR
$250
• Company Sign at hole • Opportunity to talk to Teams and Pros • Signage at event check in • Sponsor Logo on event marketing
