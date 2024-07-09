Golf Tournament 2025

• Professional Golfer Of Your Choice on your team • Team Reservation of 4 players • Speaking Opportunity at event (2 min) • Company Tent at a hole (company provides) • Signage at event check In • Featured Logo on event page of ANS website • Featured Promotion Post on social media • Sponsor Logo on event marketing • Signed Deerwood Flag by all of the Pros • A special All Nations gift for the team • Extra Raffle Tickets for this group (16 tickets, 4 each) • A Package Of Gifts donated by the Pros

• Professional Golfer Of Your Choice on your team • Team Reservation of 4 players • Speaking Opportunity at event (2 min) • Company Tent at a hole (company provides) • Signage at event check In • Featured Logo on event page of ANS website • Featured Promotion Post on social media • Sponsor Logo on event marketing • Signed Deerwood Flag by all of the Pros • A special All Nations gift for the team • Extra Raffle Tickets for this group (16 tickets, 4 each) • A Package Of Gifts donated by the Pros

More details...