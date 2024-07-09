Golf Tournament 2025

• Professional Golfer Of Your Choice on your team
• Team Reservation of 4 players
• Speaking Opportunity at event (2 min)
• Company Tent at a hole (company provides)
• Signage at event check In
• Featured Logo on event page of ANS website
• Featured Promotion Post on social media
• Sponsor Logo on event marketing
• Signed Deerwood Flag by all of the Pros
• A special All Nations gift for the team
• Extra Raffle Tickets for this group (16 tickets, 4 each)
• A Package Of Gifts donated by the Pros
• Professional Golfer Of Your Choice on your team
• Team Reservation of 4 players
• Speaking Opportunity at event (2 min)
• Company Tent at a hole (company provides)
• Signage at event check In
• Featured Logo on event page of ANS website
• Featured Promotion Post on social media
• Sponsor Logo on event marketing
• Signed Deerwood Flag by all of the Pros
• A special All Nations gift for the team
• Extra Raffle Tickets for this group (16 tickets, 4 each)
• A Package Of Gifts donated by the Pros
GOLDEN GOAL SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
• Professional Golfer on your team
• Team Reservation of 4 players
• Recognition at start of event
• Signage at event check in
• Sponsor Logo on event marketing
• Company Tent or Sign at a hole (company provides)
• A special All Nations gift for the team
• Extra Raffle Tickets (8 tickets, 2 each)
• Professional Golfer on your team
• Team Reservation of 4 players
• Recognition at start of event
• Signage at event check in
• Sponsor Logo on event marketing
• Company Tent or Sign at a hole (company provides)
• A special All Nations gift for the team
• Extra Raffle Tickets (8 tickets, 2 each)
PENALTY SAVE SPONSOR
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
• Professional Golfer on your team
• Team Reservation of 4 players
• Recognition at start of event
• Signage at event check in
• Sponsor Logo on event marketing
• Professional Golfer on your team
• Team Reservation of 4 players
• Recognition at start of event
• Signage at event check in
• Sponsor Logo on event marketing
TEE TENT SPONSOR
$500
• Company Tent at hole
• Opportunity to talk to Teams and Pros
• Signage at event check in
• Sponsor Logo on event marketing
• Company Tent at hole
• Opportunity to talk to Teams and Pros
• Signage at event check in
• Sponsor Logo on event marketing
TEE SIGN SPONSOR
$250
• Company Sign at hole
• Opportunity to talk to Teams and Pros
• Signage at event check in
• Sponsor Logo on event marketing
• Company Sign at hole
• Opportunity to talk to Teams and Pros
• Signage at event check in
• Sponsor Logo on event marketing
Add a donation for All Nations Soccer
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!