The Bartlesville Bombers 7U competitive team is holding a 50/50 raffle to raise funds for our team. These funds go to paying for practice fields and indoor facilities, team-related gear, tournament fees, etc.





All raffle tickets will go into a drawing and the winner will be awarded 50% of the total funds we raise! The raffle will end on April 12th and we will draw the winner the same day!





Our team appreciates your support more than you know!