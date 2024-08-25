2024 Art Competition Voting

In true Earth versus plastic, the black plastic abyss is pushing ojt from the Earth's core about to take over the greenland. The abyss is using its dark matter like arms to swarm the area.
Material used: black twist ties, browl small mailer, and wrapping paper (ecoship). Hot glue and glue stick.
Message is to hurry before it's too late when can't stop the take over.
Submission 2 - Carolee Kokola
When camping near a small lake in Michigan, I came across over a dozen colorful plastic balls trapped at the dock, next to a lovely field of lily pads, home to turtles, frogs, fish, and many other critters. I removed the plastic balls within reach, as well as the additional balls that washed up to be caught at the dock over the following few days – probably 25 in all, which we speculated were part of a group activity at the campsite the prior week. It seemed fitting to incorporate some of the plastic into an art project honoring the lily pads that I enjoyed floating alongside, at eye-level with dragonflies, enjoying the lilies’ blooms. It serves as a reminder of my deep connection with nature that week as well as of the consequences of careless plastic consumption.
Submission 3 - Eleanor Stewart
“Ariel in the Anthropocene” is an acrylic painting on a 16” x 20” canvas. The painting portrays the famous “Part of Your World” scene in the classic animated film “The Little Mermaid.” The original scene shows Ariel’s human “treasures” that she collects in the ocean as picture frames, vases, pots, and books. In my depiction of what Ariel would collect in our modern-day world, the objects are what we would consider “trash.” However, they are still treasured by Ariel because she looks at each object and sees the mystery and amazement that is the human world. The core message of this piece is that “someone’s trash is another person's treasure.” I believe that this ideology is the future of the plastic, trash filled world we live in as we move toward a world that values reuse and recycling.
Submission 4 - Marta Markiewicz
This artwork was created using canvas and acrylic paints. Do you notice the red? It might evoke anger or images of raging wildfires. And the blue? Does it remind you of the starkness of winter when trees are bare, or the blue labels on plastic bottles? Look at the yellow and white peeking through the center. Could it be the sun struggling to shine through a dying tree? Then there's the purple, symbolizing us, blended with the blue that represents plastic. Earth is vast but impacted by our actions, especially our use of plastic. The planet is struggling, global warming is advancing, and wildfires are spreading, all while our choices shape the world. So look again, and remember.
Submission 5 - Celia Rose
This piece is sewn from used plastic bubble mailers. The floral motif realized through plastic trash represents nature replaced by waste, an increasing reality. Does your mind go to sights of green spaces littered with waste, wildlife caught in trash, oceans full of micro plastics, skies polluted by smoke from burning clothing? The multitude of environmental issues facing our world call for multifaceted solutions, such as finding creative ways to reuse existing waste materials and reducing the production of new single use plastics. In an ideal world, none of the materials used in this piece would exist, replaced by recyclable alternatives or the need for packaging eliminated completely.
Submission 6 - Patrick Proctor
Polysaurus represents some of the plastics that are produced and used worldwide that "attack"and smother almost all living things. From microplastics in the water to discarded plastic items that float around polluting pristine beaches and discarded or lost fishing gear that continues to trap and kill many types of marine life.Polysaurus is made up of everyday items that can easily be reused, repurposed and/or recycled. We can defeat Polysaurus with just a little effort from EVERYONE. Do our bit, little as it may seem, it will eventually take its toll on Polysaurus, that continues to grow bigger every day. We can defeat this monster. We created it.
Submission 7 - Gillian Jackson
I create traditional Polish Papercuttings, wycinanki using reclaimed materials. Typically this artform is created using layer colored paper but I used poly mailers in black and white.
