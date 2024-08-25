2024 Art Competition Voting

“Ariel in the Anthropocene” is an acrylic painting on a 16” x 20” canvas. The painting portrays the famous “Part of Your World” scene in the classic animated film “The Little Mermaid.” The original scene shows Ariel’s human “treasures” that she collects in the ocean as picture frames, vases, pots, and books. In my depiction of what Ariel would collect in our modern-day world, the objects are what we would consider “trash.” However, they are still treasured by Ariel because she looks at each object and sees the mystery and amazement that is the human world. The core message of this piece is that “someone’s trash is another person's treasure.” I believe that this ideology is the future of the plastic, trash filled world we live in as we move toward a world that values reuse and recycling.

“Ariel in the Anthropocene” is an acrylic painting on a 16” x 20” canvas. The painting portrays the famous “Part of Your World” scene in the classic animated film “The Little Mermaid.” The original scene shows Ariel’s human “treasures” that she collects in the ocean as picture frames, vases, pots, and books. In my depiction of what Ariel would collect in our modern-day world, the objects are what we would consider “trash.” However, they are still treasured by Ariel because she looks at each object and sees the mystery and amazement that is the human world. The core message of this piece is that “someone’s trash is another person's treasure.” I believe that this ideology is the future of the plastic, trash filled world we live in as we move toward a world that values reuse and recycling.

