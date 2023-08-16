SOIREE GALA - CELEBRATION DES 20 ANS DE L’ABURWA

Single Seat
* 1 Bottle of Beer or Soft Drink
* Water will be served upon request
Note: Foods and additional drinks will be available for purchase as well.
Single Seat
* 1 Bottle of Beer or Soft Drink
* Water will be served upon request
Note: Foods and additional drinks will be available for purchase as well.
ADULT VIP ADMISSION TICKET [VIP TABLE]
$650
Table of 10 People (Front Rows)
3 High Quality Drinks:
*1 Bottle of Champagne or Liquor.
*1 Bottle of Wine.
*1 Bottle of Non-alcoholic Drink.
Additional:
* Soft Drinks
* Bottles of water
* Snacks
Note: Foods and additional drinks will be available for purchase as well.
Table of 10 People (Front Rows)
3 High Quality Drinks:
*1 Bottle of Champagne or Liquor.
*1 Bottle of Wine.
*1 Bottle of Non-alcoholic Drink.
Additional:
* Soft Drinks
* Bottles of water
* Snacks
Note: Foods and additional drinks will be available for purchase as well.
KIDS GENERAL ADMISSION
$20
Only if the kid(s) will occupy a normal seat. Otherwise, the entrance fee is waived for kids.
Only if the kid(s) will occupy a normal seat. Otherwise, the entrance fee is waived for kids.
INDIVIDUAL ADULT VIP ADMISSION TICKET
$75
One seat at the VIP.
The VIP table shared with other individual VIPs.
One seat at the VIP.
The VIP table shared with other individual VIPs.
Add a donation for ABURWA
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!