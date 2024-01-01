Logo
Mumbaikar Global LLC
Taare Zameen Par Season 4

521 W State St, Garland, TX 75040, USA


This year's event, Taare Zameen Par Season 4, is of utmost importance. Our Mumbaikar Kids are urgently raising money for a fellow Mumbaikar Kid, Aadya, battling a rare disease called Leigh Syndrome. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the CureMito Foundation to fund the research. https://give.curemito.org/campaign/music-for-mito-singforaadya/c586511.


You can read about Aadya's Story here. (www.aadyakiran.com)


We look forward to the Mumbaikar Family's support in helping a great cause. Your generosity means the world to us, and we are deeply grateful for your anticipated support. 

