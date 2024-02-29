New London Community Club

New London Community Club

NLCC Adult Easter Egg Hunt

2 Blake St

New London, OH 44851, USA

2024 Adult Easter Egg Hunt - General Admission
$20
Price includes 1 ticket for entry and participation in the 2024 NLCC Adult Easter Egg Hunt on April 7, 2024 at the NL Recreation Park. * You must be 18 years old to enter *Prizes are NOT guaranteed *You must check in at the event with a Valid ID in order to participate (check-in begins at 12pm) *No Refunds *The event will go on Rain or shine *ticket and donations are tax deductible *we are not responsible for any lost or damaged items. *this event is at your own risk. We are not liable for any accidents or injuries occurred from this event.
