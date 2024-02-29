Price includes 1 ticket for entry and participation in the 2024 NLCC Adult Easter Egg Hunt on April 7, 2024 at the NL Recreation Park.
* You must be 18 years old to enter
*Prizes are NOT guaranteed
*You must check in at the event with a Valid ID in order to participate (check-in begins at 12pm)
*No Refunds
*The event will go on Rain or shine
*ticket and donations are tax deductible
*we are not responsible for any lost or damaged items.
*this event is at your own risk. We are not liable for any accidents or injuries occurred from this event.
Add a donation for New London Community Club
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!