2025 National Nursing Ethics Conference - Everyday Ethics Rooted in Trust

Registration includes:
Full breakfast buffet March 13 and 14, full lunch buffet March 13 and 14, wine and hors d’oeuvres reception March 13,
continuing education for nurses and social workers
Full Conference Sponsoring Organization Registration
$549
Full Conference Student Registration
$549
THURSDAY ONLY Registration
$300
Registration includes:
Full breakfast buffet March 13, full lunch buffet March 13, wine and hors d’oeuvres reception March 13,
continuing education for nurses and social workers
FRIDAY ONLY Registration
$300
Registration includes:
Full breakfast buffet March 14, full lunch buffet March 14, continuing education for nurses and social workers
Full Conference ACNL Partner Registration
$529
A special rate for ACNL members to register one of your nurse leaders and a staff nurse.
Registration includes:
Full breakfast buffet March 13 and 14, full lunch buffet March 13 and 14, wine and hors d’oeuvres reception March 13, continuing education for nurses and social workers
A special rate for ACNL members to register one of your nurse leaders and a staff nurse.
