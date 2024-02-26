Karen Elephant Connections, Inc

Karen Elephant Connections, Inc

Send a Gift to the Elephants!

Donate a Dozen Banana Rice Balls
$5

donate a dozen of banana rice balls for the elephants to enjoy.

Basket of Fruit
$25

Sending a Basket of Fruit to the elephants also helps provide the local Karen Community an income. We purchase all the fruit and veggies from local farmers, friends and neighbors.
The elephants sure do enjoy this special treat.
at delivery this basket of fruit will be arranged beautifully and definitely enjoyed. Thank you so much and let us know what elephant you want to enjoy this yummy treat.

Medium Celebration Cake
$45

Add our herd to your event or special occasion. This size cake is good up to 2 elephants. With each donation, you will receive photos and videos of the elephant or elephants enjoying this wonderful gift from you. The cake takes around 7-10 days to prepare. Please put what you would like on the cake in the comment section when you donate. If you want the cake to go to a special elephant, please let us know.

Large Celebration Cake
$65

Add our herd to your event or special occasion. This size cake is good up to 4 elephants. with each donation, you will receive photos and videos of the elephants enjoying this wonderful gift from you. The cake takes around 7-10 days to prepare. Please put what you would like on the cake in the comment section when you donate. If you want the cake to go to a special elephant, please let us know

Truck Load Of Bananas
$125

Send a truck load of Bananas to one or both of the elephant projects. (fruit might change due to supply)

Mahout Snack Packs
$5

A happy mahout means a happy elephant. Once a week we send some food and a few baht to each mahout for their hard work. Help us keep showing the love to these guys that work so hard.
Each mahout bag is reusable, filled with a variety of goodies.
Thank you for you kind heart

Personalized Wooden Planks
$150

Helps us build the New Suspension Bridge at Green Happy Elephant Sanctuary. Be a part of the build. With a $150 US Dollar Donation we will hand Carve your name into a wooden plank for the new bridge.

New Fenced Paddock Personalized Post
$300

We will be building a New Fenced & Paddock area for the boys at Karen Elephant Home. With a donation of $300.00 US Dollars, you will have your name on a plaque on a fence post.

