05/22/2026 Team up for Parkinson's 3K Run/ 1K Walk Sponsorship

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
- Exclusive category sponsorship
- Premium table placement at event
- Social Media spotlight on Facebook
- Clickable company logo on website
- Logo on print ads, emails, posters
- Sponsorship signs along walking path
- 3 minutes speaking during opening ceremony and start of walk
- Co-Branded Water Bottle & T-Shirt
No expiration
- Premium table placement at event
- Social Media spotlight on Facebook
- Logo on print ads, emails, posters
- Sponsorship signs along walking path
- Co-Branded Water Bottle & T-Shirt
No expiration
- Logo on print ads, emails, posters
- Co-branded T-Shirt
No expiration
Includes 6' table and 2 chairs
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!