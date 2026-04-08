Brevard Parkinson's Alliance

Offered by

Brevard Parkinson's Alliance

About the memberships

05/22/2026 Team up for Parkinson's 3K Run/ 1K Walk Sponsorship

Grand Marshall Sponsor (LIMITED TO 1)
$7,500

No expiration

- Exclusive category sponsorship

- Premium table placement at event

- Social Media spotlight on Facebook

- Clickable company logo on website

- Logo on print ads, emails, posters

- Sponsorship signs along walking path

- 3 minutes speaking during opening ceremony and start of walk

- Co-Branded Water Bottle & T-Shirt

Presenting Sponsor
$2,500

No expiration

- Premium table placement at event

- Social Media spotlight on Facebook

- Logo on print ads, emails, posters

- Sponsorship signs along walking path

- Co-Branded Water Bottle & T-Shirt

Remembrance Sponsor
$500

No expiration

- Logo on print ads, emails, posters

- Co-branded T-Shirt

Vendor/Exhibitor Table
$300

No expiration

Includes 6' table and 2 chairs

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!