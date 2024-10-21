Lamar Archery Booster Club
Lamar Archery Booster Club has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Lamar Archery Booster Club

Hosted by

Lamar Archery Booster Club

About this event

Add a donation for Lamar Archery Booster Club

$

Sales closed

Lamar Archery-->Festival of Lights Sponsorship & Donations

6201 Wynona Ave

Austin, TX 78757

Practice Range Sponsor- $500
$500
Benefits Include: Recognition in event program, large signage at the practice lanes available to all archers ahead of their flight, thank you and recognition in tournament communication, emails, and press release (3 available)
Concession Stand Sponsor- $250
$250
Benefits Include: Recognition in event program, large signage at the Tournament Concession Stand, thank you and recognition in tournament communication, emails, and press release (3 available)
Flight Sponsor - $100
$100
Benefits Include: Recognition in event program, signage up at the tournament, thank you and recognition in tournament communication (13 available)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!