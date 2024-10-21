Lamar Archery-->Festival of Lights Sponsorship & Donations

Benefits Include: Recognition in event program, large signage at the practice lanes available to all archers ahead of their flight, thank you and recognition in tournament communication, emails, and press release (3 available)
Concession Stand Sponsor- $250
$250
Benefits Include: Recognition in event program, large signage at the Tournament Concession Stand, thank you and recognition in tournament communication, emails, and press release (3 available)
Flight Sponsor - $100
$100
Benefits Include: Recognition in event program, signage up at the tournament, thank you and recognition in tournament communication (13 available)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!