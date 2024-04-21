Associated Irish Societies, Inc.
Associated Irish Societies, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

2024 Path to the Parade 5K

Farmington Canal Trail

Hamden, CT, USA

RACE DAY REGISTRATION
$37
50/50 RAFFLE
$5
HOPE YOU GET LUCKY!
Path to the Parade 5k EVENT sponsor
$2,000
● Presenting sponsorship - business name associated with race, “Path to the Parade 5K presented your business” ● Business Logo on race banner displayed at race start/finish line (sponsor level determines size; approval by AIS) ● Business Logo on race shirt (sponsor level determines size, approval by AIS) ● Opportunities for Onsite sponsor table / tent at race and or distribution of business promotion products /coupons/ flyers for race bag ● Race listed on RunSignUp website for race registration with business name and logo as presenting sponsor Registration page ● Business Logo included in PowerPoint Presentation at Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball ● Race entries for team representing business (5 entries) ($175 value) ● Your company logo & link to website highlighted on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website ● Social media mentions through Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade race promotion (nhvparade)
Path to the Parade 5k SILVER sponsor
$1,000
● Business Logo on race banner displayed at race start/finish line (sponsor level determines size; approval by AIS) ● Business Logo on race shirt (sponsor level determines size, approval by AIS) ● Opportunities for Onsite sponsor table / tent at race and or distribution of business promotion products /coupons/ flyers for race bag ● Race listed on RunSignUp website for race registration with business name and logo on Registration page ● Race entries for team representing business (3 entries) ($105 value) ● Business Logo included in PowerPoint Presentation at Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball with approximately 500 people in attendance ● Your company logo & link to website highlighted on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website ● Social media mentions through Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade race promotion (nhvparade)
Path to the Parade 5k BLUE sponsor
$500
● Business Logo on race banner displayed at race start/finish line (sponsor level determines size; approval by AIS) ● Business Logo on race shirt (sponsor level determines size, approval by AIS) ● Race listed on RunSignUp website for race registration with business name and logo on Registration page ● Race entries for team representing business (2 entries) ($70 value) ● Your company logo & link to website highlighted on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website
Path to the Parade 5k ORANGE sponsor
$250
● Business Logo on race shirt (sponsor level determines size, approval by AIS) ● Race listed on RunSignUp website for race registration with business name and logo as on Registration page ● Race entries for team representing business (1 entries) ($35 value)
Path to the Parade 5k BLACK sponsor
$100
● Business name on race shirt (sponsor level determines size, approval by AIS)

