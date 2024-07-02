Dinner with John - Celebrating John Walt's Legacy

Guests are invited to attend a portrait painting workshop hosted by the incredible artist Jai Redd. She will guide guests through the steps of recreating an image with a touch of personal creativity.
Guests will also have the opportunity to listen to never released music by John and the Pivot Gang.
Workshops will begin at 5pm.
Beat Making Workshop
$50
Guests are invited to attend a beat making workshop hosted by the master beat maker, DaeDae. He will guide guests through the steps of beat making, everything form thought creation to sound board implementation.
Guests will also have the opportunity to listen to never released music by John and the Pivot Gang.
Workshops will begin at 5pm.
After Party
$50
Guests are invited to enjoy live entertainment and an open bar to top off an incredible evening of celebrations.
After party is from 9pm - 11pm
The silent auction will remain open during the after party until 10pm, when guests will be invited to pick up their items.
