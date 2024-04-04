3GNY Presents

Invited to Life: Finding Hope After the Holocaust

B.A. Van Sise in Conversation with Sally Frishberg and Toby Levy





Thursday, April 4, 2024

6pm Arrival and Light Bites | 6:30pm Program (Book Signing and Reception to Immediately Follow Program)

West Village Manhattan location to be provided upon registration.





Join us for a meaningful night of education, storytelling, and art -- and how to carry it all forward.





Photographer and author B.A. Van Sise traveled across the United States over six years and interviewed, photographed, and chronicled 140 Holocaust survivors. Out of this project came a beautiful book, Invited to Life: Finding Hope After the Holocaust, highlighting portraits and stories of survival and resilience.





B.A. will discuss Invited to Life and moderate a conversation with Sally Frishberg and Toby Levy, survivors in the project who both went on to hold Holocaust-education roles later in life. A book signing will follow. Invited to Life coffee-table books are available to pre-purchase or buy at the event. These beautiful books are cherished keepsakes and also make meaningful gifts. A portion of proceeds from book sales will be donated to 3GNY.





Tickets - $36 (Pre-purchase price EXTENDED)

Ticket and Pre-Purchase Book - $96

Purchase Book at the Event - $60





Special thanks to Andrea Bolender for generous sponsorship of this event.