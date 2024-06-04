Ambassadors' Concert Choir 45th Anniversary Gala

Your ticket includes a full-course dinner and a reserved seat at the gala, ensuring you have a place to enjoy the evening's events comfortably.
Performer Sponsorship
$100
The sponsor will have their name displayed as a
patron friend of the Ambassadors’ Concert Choir in
the commemorative digital program and the 45th
season program.
THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE A SEAT FOR THE EVENT.
Director Sponsorship
$250
The sponsor will have the name or logo prominently
displayed on all social media event pages and ad in
the commemorative digital program and the 45th
season program.
THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE A SEAT FOR THE EVENT.
Conductor Sponsorship
$500
The sponsor will have the name or logo prominently
displayed on all media ads, event posters and flyers,
social media event pages, promotional video, ad in
the commemorative digital program and reserved
seating for ONE guest.
Composer Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
The sponsor will have the name or logo prominently
displayed on all media ads, event posters and flyers,
website feed, social media event pages, promotional
video, ad in the commemorative digital program, and
tabletop signage with reserved seating for TWO
guests.
Maestro Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
The sponsor will have the name or logo prominently
displayed on all media ads, event posters and flyers,
website feed, social media event pages, promotional
video, ad in the commemorative digital program, and
tabletop signage with reserved seating for FOUR
guests.
Richard & Jeanette Sias Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
The sponsor will have the name or logo
prominently displayed on all media ads, event posters
and flyers, website feed, social media event pages,
promotional video, ad in the commemorative digital
program, and tabletop signage with reserved seating
for EIGHT guests.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!