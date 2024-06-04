Ambassadors' Concert Choir

Ambassadors' Concert Choir

Ambassadors' Concert Choir 45th Anniversary Gala

4333 N Western Ave

Oklahoma City, OK 73118, USA

General Admission
$100
Your ticket includes a full-course dinner and a reserved seat at the gala, ensuring you have a place to enjoy the evening's events comfortably.
Performer Sponsorship
$100
The sponsor will have their name displayed as a patron friend of the Ambassadors’ Concert Choir in the commemorative digital program and the 45th season program. THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE A SEAT FOR THE EVENT.
Director Sponsorship
$250
The sponsor will have the name or logo prominently displayed on all social media event pages and ad in the commemorative digital program and the 45th season program. THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE A SEAT FOR THE EVENT.
Conductor Sponsorship
$500
The sponsor will have the name or logo prominently displayed on all media ads, event posters and flyers, social media event pages, promotional video, ad in the commemorative digital program and reserved seating for ONE guest.
Composer Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
The sponsor will have the name or logo prominently displayed on all media ads, event posters and flyers, website feed, social media event pages, promotional video, ad in the commemorative digital program, and tabletop signage with reserved seating for TWO guests.
Maestro Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
The sponsor will have the name or logo prominently displayed on all media ads, event posters and flyers, website feed, social media event pages, promotional video, ad in the commemorative digital program, and tabletop signage with reserved seating for FOUR guests.
Richard & Jeanette Sias Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
The sponsor will have the name or logo prominently displayed on all media ads, event posters and flyers, website feed, social media event pages, promotional video, ad in the commemorative digital program, and tabletop signage with reserved seating for EIGHT guests.

