Public Servants Acting ~ Presented by Katonah Classic Stage

74 Main St, Bedford Hills, NY 10507, USA

Join some of your favorite Local Leaders as they perform a benefit reading of a classic comedy in support of Katonah Classic Stage.


Come laugh with us as these public servants support the arts by showing off their acting chops! 

  • April 6, 2023 @ 7:00PM (doors open at 6:15PM for concessions and seating)
  • Bedford Hills Community House 
    • 74 Main Street Bedford Hills, NY
  • Runtime: Approximately 2 hours with one intermission.
  • Parking available at Bedford Hills Train Station 
    • Please be mindful that it is a slight uphill walk from the train station and it may be best to drop some guests off at the door before parking
    • Some handicap parking available
  • Concessions available for purchase/donation
  • Enjoy a cocktail and mingle before, during, and after the show!
  • Unless your ticket specifies otherwise, all seating is first come, first served
