Public Servants Acting ~ Presented by Katonah Classic Stage

Join some of your favorite Local Leaders as they perform a benefit reading of a classic comedy in support of Katonah Classic Stage.
Come laugh with us as these public servants support the arts by showing off their acting chops!
- April 6, 2023 @ 7:00PM (doors open at 6:15PM for concessions and seating)
- Bedford Hills Community House
- 74 Main Street Bedford Hills, NY
- Runtime: Approximately 2 hours with one intermission.
- Parking available at Bedford Hills Train Station
- Please be mindful that it is a slight uphill walk from the train station and it may be best to drop some guests off at the door before parking.
- Some handicap parking available
- Concessions available for purchase/donation
- Enjoy a cocktail and mingle before, during, and after the show!
- Unless your ticket specifies otherwise, all seating is first come, first served